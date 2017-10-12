5th Annual WILMA

Local Manufacturers & Artisan Expo

Want to think and act local? Invest in your own communities’ people and businesses? Show your support by coming to the 5th annual W.I.L.M.A. (We Invite Local Manufacturers & Artisans) being held at the Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds next weekend, October 21 & 22.

What are you supporting? This expo will encourage people to buy from and promote local businesses by highlighting items that are handmade or manufactured in Cattaraugus County by local artisans and manufacturers. It is a family-oriented event and there will be activities for any children that attend.

Why should you buy local? There has been increased awareness about the personal, community, and economic benefits of buying local in recent years. Not only are you supporting your neighbors and community members directly, but they in turn then are more likely to buy local further growing the community. This also reduces the environmental impact by lowering transportation necessity. You’re creating good jobs, helping to keep your community unique by encouraging one of a kind businesses to open up, inviting people to remain a part of your community for many years and also putting your taxes to good use.

Or if you are just looking for a distinctive gift to give a loved one in the upcoming holiday season, you are sure to find it here.

This event will be held rain or shine as it is indoors. It will take place in Little Valley, NY at the Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds. Vendors will be available on Saturday from 10am-5pm and Sunday from 11am-3pm.

FREE admission! Free Donuts & Apple Cider! Come see the wooly bear caterpillars!

Jack-o-Lantern Contest: Bring a pumpkin that you’ve carved to enter the jack-o-lantern contest by 11am Saturday, Oct. 21.

Event Attendees will cast their votes throughout the day and will be tallied on Saturday at 4:45pm. Age Groups & Prizes. 18y/o & Older: $50 in WILMA Bucks! Up to 17y/o: Halloween goodie basket.