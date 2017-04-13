An Arbor Day Celebration & Taste of the Southtowns

An Arbor Day Celebration

April 28 at Nannen Arboretum in Ellicottville, NY

The Nannen Arboretum is hosting an Arbor Day Celebration at the Town Center Auditorium. Speakers Dave Paradowski and Wayne Kurlish will discuss invasive species and climate change. And they will present the Volunteer of the Year Award. Refreshments will be available. Please RSVP to Maggie Smith @ meg916@hotmail.com.

———————————————————————————————–

Taste of the Southtowns

Gooseneck Hill Waterfowl Sanctuary Fundraiser

Taste of the Southtowns, Sunday April 23 from 11:30- 5pm 7 restaurants will be serving up great food for a great cause at St. Aloysius Hall, 190 Franklin Street in Springville.

The restaurants will be serving up some of their specialties including, prime rib, salmon, beef tenderloin, crab cakes, been on weck, pulled pork, tacos, soups, peanut butter pie, apple pie, brownies and more! Food items are from $1 to $4. There will also be a Silent Auction, 50 basket Chinese Auction and 2 live bands: “The Rustic Ramblers” and “Wagner & Winston”.

For info call 716-942-6835. For more information on this event please visit http://www.gooseneckhillwaterfowlfarm.com.