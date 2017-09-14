Arboretum Events

Butterflies and Guided Tours at Nannen Arboretum

By Chad Neal

Ellicottville is a destination. Not so much like a theme park as it were, but a place that cannot be explored all in one day, or even one week. The nature that surrounds this beautiful town and village is spectacular. One can hike the hills of Holiday Valley and Holimont or traverse the Finger Lake’s Trail that cuts through Ellicottville. The Nannen Arboretum is a hidden gem of nature in Ellicottville. It is nestled behind the Cooperative Extension building, now the Ellicottville Town Center at the corner of Fillmore Dr. and Parkside Dr. Ellicottville’s Nannen Arboretum (botanical garden devoted to trees) is a destination for naturalists, and curious folk alike. Also it has been known to host several weddings throughout the summer months. And as the summer dwindles down, there are a couple more interesting happenings at the arboretum.

A presentation on the restoration of the Monarch Butterfly in WNY will be held Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at 6pm for those interested in the subject (there is a nominal fee of $5 for the event). The Nannen Arboretum Society will welcome President of the Eastern Monarch Butterfly Farm, David O’Donnel to be the speaker at the event. Cheri Reed a member of the Nannen Arboretum Society sent some information to the Villager on the Butterfly restoration presentation and on another event, on the 24th of September, which is a guided walk in the Nannen Arboretum. “Through presentations, education, butterfly releases, and native plant distribution, Eastern Monarch Butterfly Farm is changing the way we view our landscaping. The Monarch Butterfly is a symbol of nature in America, a symbol of clean water, clean air and natural habitat. Pollinators are essential for helping to make the food we eat every day. You will learn about monarch butterflies, their predators, diseases and problematic invasive plants. You will also learn the basics of constructing a butterfly garden, hardscape as well as plants.”

They will also have butterfly friendly plants that can be purchased. This will be the third session in their quarterly education series at the Ellicottville Town Center adjacent to the Arboretum. The previous sessions consisted of a Pruning class in March, and a Growing and Cooking with Herbs class in July. They will have their fourth and final for the year on December 6, 2017, which will be Nan Miller and Cheri Reed presenting Greenery and Wreath Making. All of the sessions take place at 6pm including the Monarch Butterfly Restoration. More information can be obtained by sending an email with contact information to info@nannenarboretum.org.

A Guided Walk through the Nannen Arboretum is another informational and beautiful event presented at the arboretum. “Come and view the beautiful autumn foliage at the ‘Best Kept Secret in Elliocttville’, the Nannen Arboretum. The Nannen Arboretum Society members welcome you to take a complimentary guided tour through the Nannen Arboretum next Sunday September 24, 2017, between 12:30pm and 3:30pm. Guided tours will begin at the entrance to the arboretum with society members stationed throughout the arboretum to provide interesting facts and history about the various features and plantings. Highlighted will be: Crab Apple and Evergreen collection – learn about the diverse varieties of trees planted here; Carolyn Lowe Herb Garden – check out the 12 different herb gardens; Northrup Nature Hall and Chapman Nature Sanctuary – plan your next educational/ cultural event at one of these two sites, weddings too; Lake Nipponica – learn about the influence of Japanese culture on John Ploetz, developer of the arboretum; Japanese Stone Garden – practice your meditation skills in this Zen based stone garden; Demonstration Garden – view the pollinator friendly plants maintained by the members of the Nannen Arboretum Society.

Refreshments will be provided on the Rotary Patio along the back of the Town Center Building located at the Nannen Arboretum. The September 24th event will take place rain or shine. Be sure to bring your camera!”

The Nannen Arboretum is located at 28 Parkside Drive. Check out the website www.nannenarboretum.org.