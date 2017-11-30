Artist Spotlight: The Man Box

Not Sure What to Get Him?? Ameri-Can Has You Covered

Hi again, Liz here from AmeriCan in downtown Ellicottville, NY and we are all wondering and worried about the ultimate question at this time of year: “What do I get for HIM, ugg!!!!!??” What would be perfect, useful and totally unusual as far as gifts go for that special guy?

I might have an answer!

This summer I was happy to meet a wonderful young man from the Jamestown area by the name of Brendon Halbohm. He has been blessed with many talents and together with his wife Stephanie, has formed a company called MADE. A delightful selection of pure hand poured soy candles. The scents are developed for men and women. Gals can enjoy aromas like French Lavender, Black Raspberry Vanilla, Salted Carmel and Latte. But” Manly” scents such as Kentucky Bourbon, Oak Moss and Amber, American Whiskey, Cedar, Leather and even Race Fuel (!) are among an ever increasing list. MADE also carries specialty scents for many occasions such as Pumpkin Spice, Evergreen, and made with our area in mind, scents like Tannenbaum, Spruce Lake, Candy Cane and Mistletoe!

Brendon got together with his friend Mason Primo of The Primo Workshop, quality

American leather goods, to come up with a combo gift package geared specifically for men.

The “Man Box” features your choice of a fine crafted leather card wallet (will attach to a money clip) or a rugged hand tolled leather key fob. Also included is an absolutely “Primo” leather coaster and a “Manly” scent candle tin, perfect for the home office, workshop or man cave.

Please stop into AmeriCan to see this unique selection, take a wiff and pick the perfect gift for that great guy!