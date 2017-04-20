BOCES Budget Approved & WNY Maple Festival

BOCES Budget Approved

ECS Pays Share of Multi-County Admin Budget

Story by John Thomas

Staff Writer

At a regular meeting of the Ellicottville Central School Board of Education, the board approved its share of the Administrative Budget for BOCES (Board of Cooperative Educational Services). There are four counties that pay a portion of the administration budget: Cattaraugus, Allegany, Erie, and Wyoming. All four must vote to approve their contribution on the same day. Administration represents about 3.5% of the total $73,700,000 BOCES budget. The amount of contribution each school district must provide depends on the number of students attending BOCES in each district. The amount to be paid by ECS represents 2.5% of the admin budget or about $48,170. The school districts pay for other BOCES services on a pay-as-you-go basis, paying only for the classes and services they require. The Administrative Budget covers expenses including finance office staff, association dues, salaries for clerks and secretaries who assist with programs. It also includes board of education expenses, stipends for assistants, and a portion of the Superintendent’s salary and benefits.

The ECS Board also filled vacant BOCES board positions. Each of the positions is a three-year term. In Area One, representing Wellsville, Voni Walker was approved. Candace Clemens will represent Allegany in Area Four, and Area Nine in Salamanca will be filled by Brad Sande. The meeting was adjourned.

WNY Maple Festival

Franklinville’s 2017 WNY Maple Festival

Next weekend, April 29 & 30, is Franklinville’s Maple Festival. Experience two days of maple bliss in Franklinville NY with all day long festivities including all you can eat pancakes, demonstrations and a craft show. There will be a petting zoo, antique gas and engine show, kids rides, a craft show, a parade, a library book sale, SAPS 5K race, plowing demos, live entertainment, helicopter rides and the Miner’s Cabin will be open. Registration for the Parade and race, as well as info on vendor spots and the car & auto show are available on Franklinville NY’s website: www.franklinvilleny.org/maple-fest.php