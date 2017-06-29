Championship Rodeo

This Weekend Showcases 9 Events & Fireworks

By Kerra Trivieri

The Wild West returns to the Enchanted Mountains as Sommerville Street will once again host its annual Ellicottville Championship Rodeo (ECR) throughout this year’s Fourth of July weekend.

Approaching its 29th year, the ECR remains one of the largest International and American Professional Rodeo Associations sanctioned rodeos in the Northeast.

“In the beginning, we started as riding stables and were looking for something more to do, so we started the rodeo” said ECR host Karen Kent. “This year, we have cowboys visiting from all over the United States, Canada, and even Australia and Brazil.”

The weekend will showcase nine exciting events for patrons to enjoy. These events will be broken into two categories: 1. rough-stock (riding) events – which will include bareback and saddle bronc riding as well as bull riding – 2. timed events, which will feature steer wrestling, team roping, cowgirl barrel racing, and calf roping.

Plenty of food and drinks will be available throughout the festivities, including their always-popular chicken barbeque.

“There will also be fireworks after each of the night shows,” added Kent. “Be sure to check out our many tack shops and vendors throughout the weekend, too.”

Additionally, kids aged 10 and under are invited to bring their own stick horse and participate in the ECR 11th annual Kids Stick Horse Round-Up. Registration begins one hour before each show and kids without a stick horse can purchase one the day of the Rodeo.

The buckin’ kicks off on Thursday, June 29 with the gates opening at 5pm and the west stays wild through July 2. Tickets can be purchased online and more information can be found at http://www.ellicottvillerodeo.com.