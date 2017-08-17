Discover Salamanca Day

This Sat. Enjoy Music, Dancing and Canoeing

“Discover Salamanca” with a community day downtown in the city scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 19 from 11am-8pm. From River to Atlantic streets, a section of Main Street will be blocked for a day of both Native American and non-native music, food, crafts and more.

The mayor said after talking with the Seneca Nation of Indians, the city has permission to use the Allegheny River to promote tourism on Discover Salamanca Day with free boating on the river. There will be 10 canoes with lifejackets and paddles for the public to try out. From the launching point, groups can go down about a mile of the river, which would take about 15 minutes, until they reach the launch point on Front Avenue near the school, the mayor said. Vehicles will be waiting to pick up groups and canoes and take them back to Main Street.

There will be a “mini powwow” with Native dancers from the Dar Dowdy ceremonial program and Faithkeeper School, as well as Native drumming and social dancing.