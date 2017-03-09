ECS Approves Girls Golf & Possible Spill Causes Alarm

ECS Approves Girls Golf

Superintendent Warns of Coming Fiscal Restraints

Story by John Thomas

Staff Writer

At the ECS School Board meeting on Tuesday night, the girls on the golf team made a presentation asking the board to create a girl’s golf team. The five students had created a power point presentation to make their proposal. They pointed out currently they play as part of the boys’ team; but that forces them to tee-off from the men’s tees, making them less competitive. They said several schools in the area have separate girl’s teams. The ECS boy’s team has plenty of members and doesn’t need the girls to make a team. The young golfers said there is a lot of interest in the school for a girls’ team and could lead scholarships for the team members. Mr. Lacroix, the current boy’s coach has said he would be willing to coach the girls. One presenter said her mother would volunteer as an assistant coach. In a discussion, the board felt the girls should be provided with their own shirts, and transportation to tournaments and practice would not be a problem. Later in the meeting, the board voted unanimously to create the separate girl’s golf team.

In other sports news, Superintendent Mark Ward said the girl’s ski team had won the state alpine ski championship. He said they won by a single point over the nearest competitor, 98 to 99. Mr. Ward said the team had come a long way considering five years ago the school didn’t have a ski team. Mr. Ward also said Superintendent’s Day will be March 17th. He said it will also include a presentation on professional development for the teachers. On a more serious note, Ward said the Federal Government is looking to cut back revenues to the states, and that will mean New York State will have less funding for schools. He said state revenues are down and “the next five years are going to be tough.” He said the board will be “pinching pennies,” and looking to save wherever they can.

Elementary School Principal Connie Poulin said the students had created a twist on the usual father/daughter dance. Instead, they are holding a mother/son dance on Mother’s Day. She said students are creating a Facebook page for the school. Poulin said Odyssey of the Mind is coming up and some of the students will be participating.

High and Middle Scholl Principal Bob Miller said the MS/HS March Pops Concert is Thursday the 9th at 7pm, and the Winter Sports Banquet will be Monday the 13th at 6pm. He said the Pops Concert is interesting because it exposes the students to music their parents listened to. Mr. Miller said both the girl’s and boys’ basketball teams had good seasons. In a school writing contest including two districts and 17 teams, one of the school’s 6th graders placed second. March 30 and 31 will be the Spring Musical: Anything Goes. There will be a Saturday matinee on the 31st.

In the Technology Report, new security cameras were discussed. The new cameras have a wider angle of view and may be able to eliminate some of the current cameras. The new system will include the servers and cameras approved for security purposes. The cameras will be accessible via a phone app.

In several motions made and passed, the board authorized the school to participate in collective purchasing of supplies with other schools. They made several personnel changes including hiring Amy Botowiak to perform tutoring duties, and Kaitlyn Reithmiller to be Boy’s Girls’ Basketball Scorer/Timer/30 Second Timer, for the 2016/17 school year. The board authorized a contract with Pro Sound of Albany to perform maintenance on the new sound system. Apparently, the system came without an instruction manual, and some parts of it were installed improperly. It has been giving the school problems. Part of the contract will be working out the problems with the system. The contract will cover this year and next year’s musical, and by its the end, the school should know how to run the system. The board went into executive session to discuss personal.

Possible Spill Causes Alarm

Excess Preservative Leaks onto Siding

Story and photo by John Thomas

Staff Writer

Several citizens were concerned last week by some work done by railroad maintenance workers on the rail overpass on Mill Street. Apparently, the workers were replacing some ties on the tacks over and leading up to the trestle over the road. A resident who asked to remain unidentified said he and his wife were walking in the area and were nearly overcome by fumes. The odor apparently came from the creosote the workers were using to protect the ties. The couple complained of “horrific headaches,” and said it appeared the workers has simply poured the creosote over the ties allowing the liquid to spill onto the ground and down the concrete sides of the trestle. “It looked like they just poured the stuff over it,” said the man. Another resident who went by later said he could plainly see the creosote on the ground and where it had flowed down the sides of the trestle and onto the side of the road. No one witnessed workers dumping anything on the ties.

The first resident returned home and called both the DEC and the EPA in New York City. Later in the day, other residents observed a crew from the DEC at the site working to clean up the spill. In a statement sent to The Villager, the DEC referred to the black oily substance on the ties as “preservative.” The statement went on to say the crew had “cleaned up the spills using speedy dry. A boom was placed at the outfall of a small ditch to contain any runoff.” Speedy dry is similar to kitty litter.

Several days later, in examining the area of the suspected spill, it was plain to see a black oily residue had run down the concrete sides of the trestle, and there was some creosote puddled on the steel supports of the bridge. The faint odor of the creosote still hung in the air. In looking around the area, there was a pile of fresh ties, still wet with preservative by the tracks. There was no evidence of any large areas of ground contamination. If the maintenance men had been dumping the preservative over the ties, it would have left a large splash pattern on the ground. Nothing like that was observed. The creosote on the side of the trestle likely came from newly installed ties.

The tracks in the area are part of the Buffalo Pittsburg rail line owned by Genesee and Wyoming Railroad Services Inc. located in Oakmont PA. The company owns and operates freight rail services throughout the US, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Mike Williams, Vice President of Corporate Communications for Genesee and Wyoming Company, said “railroad ties are not treated with creosote in the field. It’s possible that the railroad’s contractor received some wet ties from its supplier.” The DEC seemed to agree with the statement saying, “preservative emanating from a pile of new ties not yet installed had leached out onto leaves and gravel on the railroad property.” The DEC said they inspected the site on March 2nd (the day after the apparent spill) and again on March 6th. They said some of the ties were still leaching preservative due to the warm weather. The DEC concluded, “No environmental or public health impacts were observed.”

Oil-tar creosote has been used since the 1830’s to preserve wooden ships, telephone poles, railroad ties, marine pilings, and fence posts. Railroad ties are treated with creosote in a factory setting where the ties are placed in a vacuum chamber, coated with the preservative, then the air is removed from the chamber. This pulls out the air from within the wood’s structure and forces the oil into the fibers of the wood. The process is commonly known as pressure treating.

Based on the information above it appears a fresh load of still wet railroad ties were partially installed on the Mill Street overpass. The new ties leaked down the trestle and oozed onto some areas of the ground. The remainder were stacked by the side of the tracks, where they dripped some creosote onto the ground. But apparently, there was no “dumping” of creosote in the area. The DEC added, “Railroad representatives and the company that sold the ties are meeting to develop further plans to contain the leakage.”