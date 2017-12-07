ECS Debates Annexation

Senior Trip in Limbo as Alternate Plans Arise

By Sharon Turano

As Ellicottville Central School District officials contemplate annexation with the West Valley School District, Town Planning Board Member John Zerfas wants them to remember the 20 percent of town residents that live in the West Valley district.

He visited an Ellicottville Central School Board of Education meeting to request the board keep those residents in mind.

The school’s officials were previously asked to consider an annexation study, with terms of that study being reviewed.

Also during the Tuesday meeting, officials said two lockdown drills will be held before the holiday break. The district has also recently installed 70 new security cameras.

They also noted, scheduling has already begun for next school year, as has review of possible combining more sports with other districts. For instance, fall swimming may be combined with Salamanca or Allegany’s.

Year-end event planning is also underway, as the senior trip is in limbo, reported Superintendent Robert Miller. He said some students are planning an alternate trip to that previously approved by the school’s board of education. Since less students would be going on the approved trip to the Adirondacks, it may increase costs for those going. It is uncertain whether that will make it feasible for the trip to commence.