Emergency Purchase

Special Meeting Held for Snowplow

Story by John Thomas

Staff Writer

Mayor John Burrell held a special emergency meeting of the Village Board of Trustees after declaring a state of emergency for sidewalk snow removal. He said the current sidewalk snowplow had broken down while the crew was out plowing the sidewalks. A part had to be ordered from Canada and rush shipped to the DPW. The shipping alone cost $150. The part was installed and two hours later the plow broke down again. Replacements for the newly broken parts would take two weeks to arrive. The Village rented a sidewalk plow from a company in Rochester for a cost of $2,500 per week. Currently, the Village is into the second week of rental. Mayor Burrell said with 15 to 20 thousand people coming into town for the holiday, unplowed sidewalks could be a real problem. Mr. Burrell described a meeting he had with Matt McAndrew, Tom Scharf, and Greg Cappelli in which they discussed the situation. Town Supervisor Matt McAndrew said the Town would pay for one half of a new plow. In the first order of business the Mayor asked the board to ratify the state of emergency. A motion was passed to certify the emergency. Supervisor McAndrew had found a machine online that could be used as a sidewalk plow. The WackerWL-32 is actually a front-end loader, but the bucket can be changed out for a plow. It is wider than the sidewalks, but has an extra set of narrow wheels that can be put on for plowing. Furthermore, the Village’s current set of accessories, the plow, sander and others, can be changed out in a matter of seconds. The Admore Company is offering the Village and Town a purchase-lease plan for the plow. The municipalities will purchase the WackerWL-32 for $52,311.00, and each year hereafter be able to acquire a new plow. The company would charge for the hours used on the new plow when the Village turns it in. For every 100 hours or less of use the town and village will split a fee of $1,000 and receive a new unit. The old sidewalk plow cost over $100,000. That plow would be kept for spare and the Town will relinquish its interest in it. They will no longer share the cost of repairing the old plow.

In other business, the Mayor put forward a plan for hiring a new DPW employee. At present time, the employee would be hired as a laborer, but will eventually be able to apply for the position of Building Inspector and Code Enforcement Officer. The Mayor identified the applicant as Kelly Fredrickson. While working at the DPW, Mr. Fredrickson will take the state mandated classes for becoming the Code Enforcement Officer. As he successfully completes the six classes his rate of pay will increase. During this time the Town will pay 25% or 10 hours a week of his pay rate. Upon completion of the classes, the candidate will be required to take the civil service exam and will need to finish in the top three of the current applicants. Then he will be hired provisionally as the Town and Village Building Inspector and Code Enforcement Officer. If he completes the six-month probationary period, he will be hired by both entities permanently. The Town and Village will split his pay. A board member asked if due diligence had been observed regarding a background check. The Mayor said a background check had been performed and Mr. Fredrickson more than met the minimum requirements for the job. A motion was passed to authorize the hire which passed. The meeting was adjourned.