Fall Festival Races

5K Run and Mountain Bike Race Next Weekend

Fall Festival 5K Run

The Annual Fall Festival 5K Run kicks off on October 7th at 9:30am on Holiday Valley Road. This fun, challenging course draws runners from several surrounding states. Hundreds of runners line Holiday Valley Road and proceed through and around the course only to return to the climbing finish with arms swinging and lungs pumping. See how you stack during Fall Festival Weekend! Timing provided by USATF certified WNY Finish Line Services.

Race-registration and # pickup takes place at the Holiday Valley Lodge. To enter pre-register on-line, mail in an entry form or come down on race-day to register. Registration/# pickup begins at 8am. Start and finish lines are on Holiday Valley Road. Water station is at the half-way point on the course.

2017 Fall Festival Mountain Bike Race

The Annual Fall Festival Mountain Bike Race rips into another amazing year at Holiday Valley’s Mountain Sports Center in Ellicottville, NY brought to you by Kenda!

The mountain bike racing tradition continues during the annual Fall Festival Weekend featuring a wicked 4.7-mile course.

Racers in several different classes from several surrounding states compete for awards & prizes in a fun and challenging course filled with challenging climbs, amazing single-track and fun/challenging downhill sections. Pre-register or come down on race-day to register. No one will be turned away to race.

Helmets mandatory, licenses not required.

The amazing door-prize pool and awards ceremony recognizes the top three finishers in several age groups & classes with classes & skill levels for all riders.

All Classes may be combined if less than three in each age group. Registration & # pickup from 8:30am on race-day at the Holiday Valley Mountian sports Center. Race-day registration welcome. Races start promptly at 10am

All the action takes place at the Holiday Valley Mountain Sports Center which is the first of the chalet’s after passing HV customer service.

Classes: Novice & Beginner 1-lap, Sport 2-Laps, Expert 3-Laps. Single Speed Sport & Expert(no age groups) (distances may change based on race-day conditions for the safety of participants.

Age groups may be combined if less than three per division)

Age groups: U14, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50+

The Fall Festival Weekend in Ellicottville is one of the largest festivals of the year. Please allot yourselves plenty of time to get to your destinations and enjoy the weekend. Plenty to do for the entire family during/after the race including chairlift rides, art festival & cheering on your racers! The Fall Festival Mountain Bike Race helps support HEART Animal Shelters.