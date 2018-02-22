What’s Shakin’ In E’ville

John Burrell Appointed

Mayor Burrell Will Serve on Finance Committee

Story by John Thomas

Staff Writer

Village Mayor John Burrell has been nominated to the Finance Committee for the New York Conference of Mayors. He was nominated by Jim Miccio, NYCOM President and Mayor of Fishkill NY. Reached for comment, Mayor Burrell said, “I’m very happy and pleased to have been nominated.” In a statement from Peter Baynes, the NYCOM Executive Director thanked the Mayor for his interest and acceptance of the spot. According to a statement released by the organization, “Mayor Burrell will be directly involved in providing policy recommendations to the NYCOM Executive Committee, developing positions on various pieces of legislation, and considering new legislative proposals that will benefit cities and villages.” Committee members serve for one year and are expected to attend four meetings of the committee held throughout the year in association with NYCOM conferences. Burrell attended his first meeting of the Finance Committee when he attended the NYCOM Winter Legislative Meeting in Albany earlier in the month.

Other mayors serving on the Finance Committee are the mayors of Binghamton, East Syracuse, Upper Brookville, Hamilton, the Village of Lockport, the City of Amsterdam, and the Village of East Williston. In discussing, the nomination, the Mayor said, “To network with those mayors will be advantageous to the Village of Ellicottville.” Asked what Mr. Burrell brings to the committee, he says, “my experience with both town and village (government) will be advantageous to them.”

In advocating for village and towns governments, the Finance Committee will be presenting budgetary initiatives to the state government in Albany. One of the items discussed at this month’s meeting was the flat state budget for transportation, sewer/water, and infrastructure funding. The committee expressed its desire to the legislature for increased funding in those areas. The group discussed ways for local governments to recoup some portion of costs incurred by providing services to tax-exempt properties (i.e., hospitals and educational institutions). The group also discussed the $10,000 cap on state and local tax deductions.

The New York Conference of Mayors is made up of over 100 mayors and city officials, cities as large as New York and as small as the Village of Ames. It grew out of the state municipal league movement in the early 1900’s. The first formal meeting of the “Conference of Mayors” was held in Schenectady. Besides lobbying the state government, it provides “practical information” to municipal officials. Its many programs include workshops and webinars in ethics, elections, health insurance, code enforcement and personnel issues.