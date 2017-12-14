Lacrosse Fest. Returning

Ellicottville Lacrosse Festival Returning in 2018

Coming off a successful first-year Ellicottville Lacrosse Festival, members of the Chamber of Commerce and Rhino Lacrosse have reached an agreement to bring the tournament to the area for the next five years.

This year’s event saw 38 teams take to the fields at Ellicottville Central School and the Ellicottville Village Park over the course of two days. Teams ranged in level from middle school to adult senior divisions. While action was limited to men’s teams, the tournament looks to add women’s divisions in the future. “Given the positive comments from the teams involved we see the tournament growing substantially in 2018” said Ryan Powell of Rhino Lacrosse”, “the way the community opened their arms and welcomed our athletes and families was amazing” he went on to say.

“We are truly pleased with the success of the tournament in its first year,” Chamber Executive Director Brian McFadden said. “Our partners at Rhino Lacrosse were able to deliver a first-class event with more teams than we imagined signed on. Tournaments like this are an asset to our community and to the county. Having that many lacrosse families in the area for the weekend is more than just an economic impact as Ellicottville and the surrounding areas were visited by people for the first time. I am sure many of them will be back for a vacation.”

Planning for the 2018 tournament, to be held Sept. 21-23, 2018, is underway.