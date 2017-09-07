Local Movie Night

Movie Night at Stroll the Streets Feat. Finding Dory

Ellicottville, NY – Friday nights in Ellicottville have become a family friendly party this summer. Stroll the Streets has brought fun activities to the area and have brought people out to the village. A FREE movie, Finding Dory, will bring more fun to the streets this Friday September 8 at 8pm.

Could you imagine a short-term memory problem that crops up every 10 seconds or so? That’s the problem that has plagued Dory since she was just a little fish. It’s also what starts an amazing journey to find her way home.

The Disney film is perfect for children of all ages. Bring your snacks for the film, and chairs and blankets to sit on. Make sure you dress for the weather.

Finding Dory starts at 8pm in the Village Gazebo and is FREE!