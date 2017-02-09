Mardi Gras Update

Bacchus Ball Set for Madigan’s

By Carol Fisher

Don’t let the mild weather we have had recently fool you. Per the Farmer’s Almanac 2017, mid-March snowfall will be “above normal from southern New England and western New York southward through the Appalachians.” For the winter of 2016–2017, the Almanac weather prophets expect “temperatures to be much colder than last winter but still above normal.” Now we don’t expect the 65 inches of snow we had in 1993, but it appears that there will be plenty of great skiing conditions in comfortable temperatures. That translates to perfect Mardi Gras Parade/Winter Carnival weather. MARK YOUR CALENDARS. You will want to be in Ellicottville March 10-12!!! Make your reservations at your favorite B&B’s, motel or hotel, NOW.

In a Buffalo News March 5, 1993 article, Fletcher Doyle told us that this was Holiday Valley’s 30th Winter Carnival, with a Mardi Gras theme. (So, that year the HV winter Carnival has been around for 55 years.) He then pointed out that there would be a parade in downtown Ellicottville Saturday night. (That was the first!) Looking back, the village snow was so high that sidewalks and grassy areas had to be cleared to provide space for observers to stand. Village snow clearing equipment had to be called in to clear adequate space around the gazebo, where the parade customarily terminated and the King and Queen chosen. Thankfully, last year, we discovered an indoor way to choose our royal couple at the Bacchus Ball held on the Friday before the parade.

This year, we will again choose the King and Queen at the Bacchus Ball to be held at the upper floor of one of Ellicottville’s famous and longest established restaurant/bars, Madigan’s, one of the traditional institutions of an Ellicottville good time! Be prepared to be bedazzled by the transformation of the upper floor into a festive, colorful, Mardi Gras themed magical fairyland. The ticketed event will feature DJ supplied music, cash bar, delicious Mardi Gras themed appetizers and finger foods. (Please make dinner reservations at your favorite eatery for after the parade.) Tickets are available on line at the Ellicottville Chamber for $30 until the week before the event when it will cost $40, including at the door, the day of the event. The Royal couple will be selected by applause meter, and, spoiler alert…excellent prizes will be awarded to the top three costumed participants. More will be revealed when we come closer to the date. Stay tuned.

Surely, you’ve heard about the great events last year. If you missed it, be sure to be here this year for all the family fun. Plan to be in Ellicottville for the FULL weekend. Friday, ticketed Bacchus Ball at Madigan’s, Saturday afternoon street performers for the family (details still being worked out by the hardworking team of chamber staff and dedicated merchants and restauranteurs who are creating this extravaganza), Saturday night Mardi Gras parade (line up for floats and marchers starts at 6pm with the kickoff at 6:30), and Sunday super fun outdoor activities at HoliMont and Holiday Valley. It’s hard to believe one tiny village can offer so much fun and entertainment. Be part of it. Here’s how: Go to Ellicottvilleny.com for Bacchus Ball tickets and parade applications (free entry). Start thinking about your group bringing in a float (limit 12), performers, band, or marching troupe. The Olympics are one year away. Wouldn’t it be fun to see our Olympic hopefuls on a ski hill on wheels with an Olympic torch? Don’t forget, the winning float or group wins the privilege of flaunting the coveted Mardi Gras trophy for the full year. How cool is that?

Plan your wildly extravagant costume to reflect this 25th anniversary celebration of the first parade. Bring in a costumed group and march, but remember, however you wish to participate, you must sign up to be part of the parade. We want to be sure everyone is protected so if you are not signed up in advance, you will not be able to participate.

Get Ready, Get Set, March into another chapter, and another 25 years of Ellicottville fun at the Mardi Gras Parade. Continue to check this Villager paper for details. See you there!