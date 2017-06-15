Museum’s Open House

Catt. Co. Path Through History Museum Crawl

See how many museums you can visit in one day as our local museums open their doors for the Path Through History Weekend in NYS. Visit the Museums of Cattaraugus County for New York State’s Path Through History Weekend on June 17th from 10am -4pm. New York State encourages its residents and visitors to explore our History this Saturday, June 17-18 of 2017.

Many of the museums in Cattaraugus County will be open on June 17th and offer historical photos, festivals, unique displays or genealogy research for you to discover. This year, if you visit any of the Museums throughout the weekend, you will receive a FREE gift for stopping by (while supplies last). In most of the museums, there will be a special photo area and props set up for you to take your photo with to share with all your friends what a historically fun time you had.

We know you will enjoy learning some of the stories of our rich history, including parts of the Underground Railroad, fortunes found, ever-changing transportation, war heroes, folklore and so much more!

Each participating museum is listed below so you can plan a weekend of diving into the history of our towns, villages and cities! Times are 10am – 4pm, unless listed next to the Museum below. For questions, please call 1-800-331-0543. The museums are listed in alphabetical order. Museums have free admission, but donations are gratefully accepted.

1 – African American Center for Cultural Development – 1803 W. State St. Olean, NY.

2 – Allegany Area Historical Association Museum – 25 N. Second St. Allegany, NY. .

3 – American Museum of Cutlery – 9 Main St. Cattaraugus, NY.

4 – Cattaraugus Area Historical Society Museum– 23 Main St. Cattaraugus, NY.

5 – Cattaraugus County Museum – 9824 Rt. 16 Machias, NY.

6 – Cutco-Ka-bar Visitors Center – 1040 East State St. Olean, NY.

7 – Dayton Historical Museum – 9561 Rt. 62 Dayton, NY.

8. Ellicottville Historical Society Museum – 2 Washington St. Ellicottville, NY.

9. Fannie E. Bartlett House and the Olean Point Museum – 302 Laurens St. Olean, NY.

10. Gowanda Area Historical Society Museum– 32 Chestnut St. Gowanda, NY.

11. Hinsdale Historical Society Museum – 3826 Main St. Hinsdale, NY.

12 – Howe-Prescott Salt Box House – Cadiz Rd. Franklinville, NY

13 – Leon Historical Society Museum – Rt. 62 and Cherry Creek-Leon Hill Rd. Leon, NY.

14 – Mansfield Area Historical Society Museum – 7691 Toad Hollow Rd. Little Valley, NY.

15. Medora Ball Museum in Otto – 9068 Otto/East Otto Rd. Cattaraugus , NY.

16. Miner’s Cabin of the Ischua Valley Historical Society – 9 Pine St. Franklinville, NY.

17 – Perrysburg Historical Museum – 10460 Peck Hill Rd. Perrysburg, NY.

18 – Portville Historical & Preservation Society at Bedford Corners – Corner of Rt. 305 and Deer Creek Rd. in Portville, NY.

19. Salamanca Area Historical Society Museum – 125 Main St. Salamanca, NY.