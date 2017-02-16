New Ski Group & ECS Freshman in Pro Bowl

New Ski Group

Intermediate to Advanced Skiers Ski Groups

By Victor Rieman

Ski bum, park rat, ripper, shredder…. whatever they call themselves, the mogul thumping, glades navigating, and wall conquering subset of Holiday Valley finally have a program to call home. Local ski guru Mike P. is offering bi-weekly sessions known as “Ski with Mike P.” They will meet Wednesdays and Sundays from 10am to noon. The Wednesday sessions will focus on more intermediate ski areas such as the “blue square” runs. The groups on Sunday will be for the more adventurous, focusing on skiing black diamonds and trees. These groups are not meant to serve as lessons, but just to help form a community of like-minded winter athletes. The group is open for any moderate to advance skier, telemark skier, or snowboarder.

Reservations required and limited spots available, email ctoth@holidayvalley.com . Sunday group, be at the bottom of Chute by 10am. Wednesday group meets at the bottom of Mardi Gras at 10am.



ECS Freshman in Pro Bowl

Flag Football Pro Bowl in Orlando

By Victor Rieman

Jordan Grinols of Ellicottville Central was selected among an elite group of Western New York high school athletes to compete in Orlando for a pro bowl style game in Disney World.

Grinols learned of the tryouts for the game from his coach Brad Hurley. Mr. Hurley always considered Jordan a key member of his midget football team. Jordan went to tryouts in the Bills Field House where he had to show his skills against 100 other competitors. Jordan was of only 10 who made the cut. After making tryouts he began training with real members of the Bills coaching staff.

Last Saturday he flew to Orlando with the rest of his team. There they competed against other flag football teams in the AFC East (Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, and the New York Jets). The players received the trip all expenses paid, according to Ellicottville Central Athletic Director Karl Schwartz. Mr. Schwartz says the trip was a great opportunity for the young Mr. Grinols, a good way to showcase his skills. Along with the chance to play football during the pro Bowl weekend the trip comes with other fringe benefits for Jordan. He received tickets to Disney World resorts and a collection of signed memorabilia from Bills Pro Bowl players.