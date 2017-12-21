New Year’s Eve at HV

Celebration and Torchlight Parade

Holiday Valley’s 2017/2018 New Years Eve Celebration and Torchlight Parade will take place from 9pm-1am on December 31 with a family friendly event on the Holiday Valley Lodge main floor, and an adult party in the T-Bar on the top floor. The Lodge is the perfect location to view the torchlight parade on Cindy’s Run at 11:15 and the fireworks at 11:45 with the Grand Finale at midnight!

For more information on this event please visit http://www.HolidayValley.com.