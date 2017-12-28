New Year’s Eve at HV

Ring In The New Year at Holiday Valley

Holiday Valley would like extend their gratitude to all guests, fellow employees and all of those who helped make 2017 such a fun an exciting year at the resort. Everyone’s invited to join as they ring in the New Year with a night full of skiing, friends and festivities. The celebration kicks off at 9pm on the Holiday Valley Lodge main floor with a family friendly holiday event, with DJ John Barry. Cindy’s Lift and the slopes it serves are open until 11pm. Anyone who’s an intermediate skier or better is invited to participate in the torchlight parade (hint: wear an old jacket and gloves if you have them, and kids please bring a parent). Meet at the bottom of Cindy’s at 11pm. Spectators can watch from the deck of The Lodge for a great view of Cindy’s Run and the Groomer Parade at 11:15, then the torchlight parade at 11:30 with fireworks to follow at 11:45. Stick around and enjoy the atmosphere as the party continues until 1am.

Canadians, with the first week of January being a school break, join Holiday Valley in celebrating Canadian Friendship week! From Tuesday, January 2nd to Monday, January 8th, all lift tickets and rental equipment are at par when paying with Canadian cash or check.

Overnight and extended stay lodging packages are available for both the Inn and the Tamarack Club. Rooms and rental units range in size from standard hotel rooms to three bedroom condominiums, fit for anywhere between 1-10 guests. Enjoy slopeside lodging complete with heated indoor/outdoor pools, hot tubs and a fitness room and shuttle about all the base lodges. The full-service Ellicottville Oasis Spa as well as John Harvard’s Brew House are located on site as well.

For more information on lodging at Holiday Valley and upcoming events, visit www.holidayvalley.com. We’re looking forward to seeing you this winter!