Nightmare Hayrides

Nightmare Hayrides on Sommerville Street 2017

Friday, Saturday and Sundays evenings from September 29-October 29 you are welcomed to jump on the scariest hayride in Western New York right here in Ellicottville.

Nightmare Hayride is a twenty-five minute tractor drawn hayride that will lead you down a creepy haunted path with live scary creatures. You may end up sitting in the persons lap next to you. But that’s not all! You will then have to make your way through the Gothic Chamber, Haunted Wooden Maze, and through the Haunted Barn with the Vortex Tunnel.

There are seven tractors running continuously, no reservation needed. Cost of admission is $20 and children 5 and under are fee. This price gets you into all the haunted attractions! Hours of operation are 7:30-9:30pm on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 29 – Oct 29.

For more information on this event please visit http://www.NightmareHayride.com.