Peter Cetera Live on January 7th

Grammy award winning singer/songwriter, Peter Cetera comes to the Seneca Allegany Event Center January 7, 2017 at 7pm! Peter Cetera has had two distinct musical careers. From 1968 thru 1986 he was the singer, songwriter, and bass player for the legendary rock group “Chicago”. In his time with the group, they recorded 18 of the most memorable albums of a generation, including such hits as “If You Leave Me Now”, “Hard to Say I’m Sorry”, “Baby What a Big Surprise”, “You’re the Inspiration”, “Stay the Night”, “Love Me Tomorrow”, “Happy Man”, “Feeling Stronger Every Day” and “Along Comes a Woman”.

A solo artist since 1986, Peter has recorded 10 time honored CD’s including his #1 hits, the Academy Award nominated song “The Glory of Love” from the hit movie “The Karate Kid II”, “The Next Time I Fall” with Amy Grant, “Feels Like Heaven” with Chaka Kahn”, “After All” with Cher from the motion picture “Chances Are”, “No Explanation” from the mega hit film, “Pretty Woman” and the unforgettable “Restless Heart”.

Tickets start at $25. Get your tickets at The Logo Shop, ticketmaster.com and all Ticketmaster locations or charge by phone at 1-800-745-3000.