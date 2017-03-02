Phoenix Adaptive Race & Local Ski Outing

Phoenix Adaptive Race

HoliMont Phoenix Adaptive Race; March 4th

By Kerra Trivieri

It may be hard to believe, but the end of another winter season is just around the corner. At HoliMont Ski Area, there is no better way to celebrate the last few weeks of snow than to host its annual Phoenix Adaptive “Rise to the Challenge” International Race on Saturday, March 4th.

This special, annual race showcases the skills of various skiers and snowboarders that are part of the Phoenix Adaptive Ski and Snowboard Program at HoliMont each year.

“The event is a culmination of our winter months together at HoliMont,” said Phoenix Program Director David Berghash. “We train and encourage students in the program to race in this event at the end of each snowy season.”

The Phoenix Adaptive Ski Program began in 1996 and provides safe instruction and guidance for adults and children with special needs in Western New York. Each student is set up with both an instructor and a volunteer, whose goals are to surround the student with a compassionate and secure snow sport environment. 2001 kicked off the program’s first year of racing and it has evolved in a spectacular way since then.

“We refer to this as an International Invitational Adaptive Race,” Berghash added. “Over the years, it has morphed into a much bigger and more popular event. It grew because Phoenix students wanted to be more competitive and become ski racers as well. We expect around sixty racers to participate this year.”

Saturday’s race will feature snow sport enthusiasts from both Canada and the U.S. There will be stand-up racers and racers who maneuver “sit” equipment. HoliMont Ski Area pride themselves on being advocates for the different types of adaptive racers involved. Their coaches help the skier or snowboarder choose which difficulty level will best suit their abilities.

Additionally, it is not too late to register as a participant. To get involved, the ski school can be reached at 716-699-8159 and both HoliMont members and non-members are welcome to join this event.

For more information on this year’s event or HoliMont Ski Area, visit www.holimont.com or call 716-699-2320. Spectating is open to the public, so come to show your support starting at 9:30am.

——————————————————————————————————————-

Local Ski Outing

Adventure Bound Hosts Event on March 18th

Adventure Bound on the Fly is hosting a Snowshoe/Cross Country ski outing March 18 from 4-6pm. There will be two routes, one for beginners and one for more advanced. After the ski loop there will be a gathering around the fire at Spruce Lake with s’mores and hot chocolate.

For more information call 716-217-4047 or email info@adventureboundonthefly.com. Cost is $25 and includes snowshoe rental.