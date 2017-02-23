Phone Call Scam Alert

Local Resident Taken for $700

Story by John Thomas

Staff Writer

An Ellicottville resident fell prey to a sophisticated internet scam and wound up sending a fair amount of money to some unknown criminal in Mexico. The local gentleman contacted The Villager to warn residents of what was a completely convincing and legitimate sounding phone call. In telling his story, he asked to remain unidentified to avoid the acute embarrassment over having been so “gullible”. He is unlikely to ever recover the money, and very nearly lost more.

Last week he received a phone call from his godson. The man on the phone identified himself as the local’s godson. The young man on the phone explained he had been involved in a car accident in Mexico. He said during the accident he had hit his face on the car’s steering wheel, and now had a lisp, which was why his voice sounded odd. The man said he had become drunk at a bar in Mexico and, while attempting to drive home, had the accident and the police had arrested him. The “godson” then begged the resident to send him $700 in bail money. He also requested the local not contact his parents because he was embarrassed and ashamed over the incident. Convinced the call was genuine, the resident went to Wal-Mart in Springville and wired $700 to the address the man gave him.

Thinking he had done something good for his godson, the man returned home. The following Monday the “godson” called again, this time saying the woman whose car he had hit had been injured. The scammer said her medical bills were adding up. He said the police were holding his passport, and wouldn’t let him leave the country until the woman’s bills were paid. The young man said he desperately needed $500 to cover the bills. The local agreed to send the money but said he had to go to the bank first. While in the bank collecting the money, he told the story to the teller. It was at this point a woman at another teller spoke up. She said the calls were bogus and knew someone else who had fallen for it. The resident returned home, called his real godson’s parents, and asked about his whereabouts. “He’s at work,” his mother replied matter-of-factly. It was then our guy knew he’d been had.

It’s entirely understandable that a man would want to play the hero to a beloved godson. What made the incident so baffling to the Village resident was how the scammer knew so much about himself and his real godson. Then he realized all that information was on his Facebook page: the godson’s name, where he lived, his parent’s names, the resident’s phone number and where he lived. Apparently, the man had spent time studying the Facebook account and had the pertinent details at the ready. This type of fraud is not uncommon. It can come via a phone call or email. Police agencies report a spike in these deceptive calls around the holidays. Anytime someone calls, or you receive an email requesting emergency money, call a relative of the “victim” and verify the details.