Ski for a Cause

19th Annual Kids Escaping Drugs Skiscape this Sunday

On January 8 from 8am-4:30pm, nearly 200 participants will come out to enjoy the snow-covered hills of the beautiful HoliMont Ski Area in Ellicottville, NY. This one-of-a kind annual event highlights one of the best winter activities in WNY…. skiing and snowboarding, and of course, all for a great cause. The day-long festivities include skiing and snowboarding, individual races, lunch and a fun-filled post-party. There are races with prizes and a raffle including items such as Bandits and Sabers tickets.

$60 – General Admission (Includes lunch, t-shirt* & an 8-hour ski pass…. HoliMont weekend ski pass alone is a value of $70)

$20 – HoliMont Members & Ski Patrol (Includes lunch & t-shirt)

*Guaranteed T-Shirt to all participants who pre-register.

For more information contact (716)-827-9462