Spring Steelhead School & Village Election Results & Talking Baseball

Spring Steelhead School

Adventure Bound on the Fly Hosts March 25

The guides at Adventure Bound on the Fly are excited to offer decades of experience of guiding and fishing on the Steelhead waters around the Ellicottville, NY area. After many requests through the 2016 season they have decided to have a one-day Steelhead school on our home water Cattaraugus Creek, March 25th from 9-4. During the day they’ll cover a wide array of techniques including reading the water, how to find steelhead during different seasons, techniques to catch steelhead based on water temperature, flow and clarity. Most of the day will be spent on the water with demonstrations from the shop instructors then the guides will help you learn the techniques demonstrated.

Space is limited to 6 students and $199 each, so please reserve your spot in advance. Shore lunch will be provided along with water and coffee. Rods and Equipment will be provided for use. Wader rentals are available with advance reservation.

For more information on this event please visit www.adventureboundonthefly.com

——————————————————————————————————————-

Village Election Results

Trustee Wilkens Loses Seat to Newcomer

Story and Photo John Thomas

Staff Writer

Voting for the Village Board of Trustees was light on Tuesday. By the end of the day it became apparent there will be a new trustee on the board. When the results were tallied, incumbent Trustee Greg Cappelli had 65 votes, Spencer Murry had 56 votes, and incumbent Sherman Wilkens, 25 votes. In all only 146 votes had been cast at Town Center with five absentee ballots. The new board member will be seated at the Trustee meeting April 10th.

——————————————————————————————————————-

Talking Baseball

Joey Dipasquale Looking for Help to Fix Up Ballpark

By John Thomas

Staff Writer

Volunteers are needed to help fix up the Village’s baseball diamonds. At 10:15am, April 8th Joey Dipasquale will be at Town Center seeking ideas and interest for fixing up the Village’s baseball and softball diamonds. Anybody who has the time and energy is encouraged to come meet with him. He’ll be looking for help from players, coaches and anybody looking to play ball at the Village Park. Volunteers will be needed to help fix up the field and the grandstand. This is a great way to show pride in your community and create a safe space for kids and adults to enjoy America’s favorite pastime.