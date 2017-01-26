Town Board Meeting & Blood, Sweat & Tears

Town Board Meeting

Reminds People of High Fine for Dumpster Stuffing

Story by John Thomas

Staff Writer

Supervisors Report

At the Town Board meeting, last week Supervisor Matt McAndrew opened the meeting with a discussion about the Village’s Waste Water Treatment Plant. Part of the original bid for the back in 2015 called for removing the sludge at the bottom of pond #1. The bid for the upgrade exceeded the amount of the bond the Village had obtained for the work. A new lower bid was obtained from Nussbaumer and Clark that eliminated sludge removal from the bid. But now more sludge has built up, and should be dealt with in due time. Various ways of dealing with the gunk were discussed but no decision was made. The Supervisor said they are still working the cobwebs out of the CUPPS system on the new Toughbook. Town Engineer Mark Alianello said crews had found a water leak by the Plum Stream condos, and said it’s serious enough that it has to be dealt with. Part of the problem was that the cutoff valve was found under the new sidewalk, put in by the state. They had to cut a hole in the sidewalk to get to it. The engineer said the Town of Allegany has a valve exerciser we can borrow. (Apparently, valves, like the rest of us, need exercise). The machine opens and closes the valve several times, and should be done at least once a year. Mr. McAndrew reported the new sidewalk plow was sent back for repairs the day after it first arrived. A motion was made to create a new civil service position of Water Operator. The position can be created for three months before it must be approved by the county; after which it can be extended. The motion passed. The board then went into the first of two executive sessions.

Stiff Dumpster Law

Officer in Charge Don Auge said he had met with Captain Butler from the County Sheriff’s Department. The county says they have a new system for tracking false alarms. Officer Auge said the Captain was surprised that the highest fine for the 5th false alarm is $1,000. Auge was concerned with someone living on a fixed income having to pay the fine. He said they are looking at “Plan B” for the evidence locker room. Since Kelly Fredrickson is working for the town for 10 hours a week, they might give him the job of creating the necessary space. The Officer reported that people have been caught putting their garbage in private or town dumpsters. He wanted to remind people that putting unauthorized garbage in a container is in violation of Environmental Conservation law, and he will fully enforce that law. The fine for conviction is stiff: $1,500. Don’t say you weren’t warned.

Highway Department

Tom Scharf reported the weather has given them some challenges, but crews have kept up with the plowing. He was effusive about the “excellent group of people,” who work for him. He said they are willing to shut their personal life down to be ready to plow when needed. He said the crews can be on the job in 15 minutes if necessary.

Engineers Report

Mark Alianello passed out proposals for the new HVAC system for Town and Village Hall. He said there is a layer of insulation above the suspended ceilings on the second floor. Above that is nothing but a large empty space to the roof. He had three initial proposals, one involves removing the acoustical tiles and the suspended ceiling, putting in ducting and insulation, then putting back the old tiles. The second would reinstall a new acoustical ceiling. The third proposed an entirely new ceiling with dry wall, ducting and insulation. In all cases the ceiling fans would be removed. The bids ranged from $26,650 to $43,500. None of those bids included the AC system which is expected to be around $70,000. The engineer said during reconstruction Town and Village meetings could be held at Town Center. A motion was approved to put the ducting and ceiling work out for final bid.

New Business

Supervisor McAndrew said he had received a proposal for performing audits for the town’s books and the court. In discussion, it was felt the town’s books should be audited each year, while the court could be audited every three years. The Historical Society has been requesting better storage space for its artifacts. The current space (in the museum) is inadequate because it has no climate or humidity control. The supervisor said it might be possible to move the items into storage at Town/Village Hall. The Ellicottville police office could be moved to Town Center, or museum items could be stored there. The Supervisor asked the board members to give it some thought.

During festival weekends Town/Village Hall has been locked. There have been some complaints from part-time residents who tried to drop off payment for a water bill and found the building locked. Officer in Charge Auge said on some of the busy festival weekends the bathrooms in the hall have become “disgusting” from too much use. A motion was passed to lock Town/Village Hall during the major festivals. Mark Alianello brought up an issue with the EVGV Recreational Trail. He said they are close to signing easement agreements with the landowners whose property the trail will cross. The problem is determining what entity receives the easement when signed. He said it seems best if the Town is the responsible party. There was a discussion about asking Town Attorney Kathleen Moriarty to check into who would have the insurance liability. A motion was made to have the board move into executive session again.

