Village Battles Snow & ECS Board Meeting

Village Battles Snow

Village Board Discusses Sidewalk Snow Removal

Story by John Thomas

Staff Writer

Good News

In typical fashion, Village Mayor John Burrell started off the Board meeting with good news. He reported the Village had received checks from both the New York State CHIPS program and the PAVENY program totaling $26,332.54. The Mayor said the money was $8,332.54 or 46.3% more than budgeted income for this period. He reported Jigger Stokes and Jesse Klahn have both received their Class C and D Water Operator’s licenses. He said Tom Dineen has been approved for a Class B license. He offered congratulations to all three men. He also said the Village had taken delivery of the new sidewalk plow. In not so good news Burrell reported the new sidewalk plow had broken down on its first day of use. Before the breakdown, the machine had functioned well, and they are waiting for delivery on the narrow set of wheels that will allow it to be used as a sidewalk plow. Parts are ordered. He also said mortgage tax payments to the Village were less than anticipated. Kelly Fredrickson who is on track to be able to apply for the Code Enforcement Officer started work at the DPW. Implementation of the new Williamson Law accounting software is going well. Village employees are now reporting how much time they spend working on various jobs so the hours can be charged to specific accounting departments. He mentioned the Four Flushers meeting where both the Town and Village Engineers, himself, the Town Supervisor, and Jeff Smith of Municipal Services attended. The discussion of creating a joint Department of Public Works head for both the Village and Town is ongoing. Mr. Burrell said the Admar Company that sold the new sidewalk plow to the Village is offering to give the Village $15,000 on trade-in for the old Skid-Steer. The money could be applied to the Village’s share of the cost of the new sidewalk plow. Harold Morton was not at the meeting, but the Mayor said the DPW has been very busy dealing with the extreme amount of snowfall.

Engineering

Nick Dobmeier from Nussbaumer and Clark was recognized as the replacement for Mike Smith who has retired. Mr. Dobmeier said he was excited to be reporting to the board and had “big shoes to fill.” He said he is about ready to issue a Certificate of Substantial Completion for Southern Tier Construction’s (STC) portion of the Wastewater Treatment Plant upgrade. He said that work should be ready for “close-out” by the end of this week, and O’Connell Electric’s work should be done by the end of the month. The Engineer said the state has funds to reimburse the Village for a Risk Assessment Flash Study. The Village would hire Nussbaumer and Clarke to assess the safety of the electrical equipment in the upgraded treatment plant. Mr. Dobmeier reported that the infrastructure information that had been logged into the new Toughbook laptop had been accidentally deleted. However, one of the engineers had a backup of the info on a flash drive and restored most of the data. There was a discussion about using cloud storage as a backup in the future. The department reports were accepted as submitted.

Snow Removal

Trustee Wilkens oversees the Village’s sidewalks and said the Village needs a sidewalk maintenance policy. He said Washington Street from Jefferson to Tops is in good shape, but some of the side streets are not. It was mentioned that some business owners maintain the sidewalks in front of their businesses, and others do not. It was pointed out that is it illegal for anyone to shovel or plow snow into the streets. Mayor Burrell said the Village has employees performing snow removal (the sidewalk plow) from about 4:30am until 12:30pm. From then on, snow removal is up to storeowners. He said, “We need a partnership with downtown businesses to take care of the streets.” Burrell added the Village had just bought a pallet of ice melt and was willing to give it to store owners. Trustee Wilkens said he would go door to door with bags of ice melt asking storeowners to keep the sidewalks clear. He said, “We need to deal (with snow removal) on a partnership basis.”

Multitude of Variances

David and Andria Anderson addressed the board with concerns they have about the house under construction at 35 West Washington. They said the home is being built next to theirs and is only 7’4” away from their home. Furthermore, it is two stories tall and the lot it sits on was built up about 18” making the home unreasonably tall. Mr. Anderson said he had reviewed the building plans and permits and found a “multitude of variances” approved by the Code Enforcement Officer. They are waiting on a report from Mr. Abriatis regarding the variance granted. Mr. Anderson said the structure has had “tangible impacts” on their home. He said they “can’t see Ellicottville anymore.” The couple said the new home has cut off the sunlight from the windows on the southern side of their home, resulting in higher heating bills. There is a large icicle hanging from the home’s roof directly over their ski locker. Andria Anderson said the second-floor window on the new home looks directly into their bedroom window. The Andersons said on at least three occasions there had been opportunities for notification regarding the construction, but they had received nothing. They said the first time they heard about the house was when they received a text from a friend in September. The Mayor thanked the couple for attending the meeting.

——————————————————————————————————————————–

ECS Board Meeting

Ward Retires, Upcoming School Budget Discussed

By Sharon Turano

Ellicottville Central School Superintendent Mark Ward knows the district “will always be a special place” in his heart.

That is what he told school board of education members during a Tuesday meeting, when Board President Carl Calarco read Ward’s letter of resignation due to retirement. Although Ward shared thoughts about his years with the district, it was the board members, who shed tears, applause and gave the superintendent a standing ovation.

It was such support Ward said he appreciates. He said he is proud to have been able to guide “a very special school,” adding his 50 years at the district has been a great journey. Ward said he graduated in 1971, returning as a teacher in 1975 and has since served as a coach, administrator and more. Outside of his family, Ward said the district has been “the focus of my life.”

Ward said the district is one where people take care of each other and make a positive difference in the life of students. Although, he said, he is proud to be part of new improvements to the district, he said he is most proud of the teachers and staff he hired since, he said, that makes him excited for what the future holds.

“The best years are ahead,” said the nine-year Ellicottville superintendent, whose retirement takes effect June 30, 2017.

In other news, the board:

A presentation was given from Ward, who said the state tax cap and mandated requirements leave educators “hoops to jump through” when putting together a budget that is then voted on by the public. Ward said work on the upcoming school budget has begun. “It will be difficult,” he said, adding state revenues are not expected to be favorable.

There will be an upcoming assembly from High School Principal Robert Miller about what he is planning regarding keeping youth safe in the digital age. He said about five agencies, including law enforcement, are expected to speak to students about everything from cyber-bullying to inappropriate behavior on the Internet or phone. He said the dangers of pictures, what they can lead to and when pictures they post can still be found by law enforcement will all be topics of discussion. Both Miller and Elementary Principal Connie Poulin agreed they also have concerns about computer-based testing for students.