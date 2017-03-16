Village Election

Three Candidates Vie for Two Positions

Story by John Thomas

Staff Writer

This election cycle for the Village Board of Trustees is shaping up to be one of the more unusual elections in recent memory. In total, there are three candidates running for two board positions. One is a current incumbent, another is a newcomer to the board, and the third is an incumbent running as a write-in candidate. Election day is this coming Tuesday, March 21. Voting is being held at Town Center, just across from the Firehouse. The polls will be open from noon to 6pm.

Greg Cappelli has served on the Village Board of Trustees for four years. He is currently in charge of parking. He is seeking grants to help improve downtown parking. When asked for comment on the election he responded, “We have made some positive progress over the last few years and I want to see through what has been started.”

Spencer Murry is a relative newcomer to the village. He grew up in Williamsville, and has been a resident in Ellicottville for the past two years. He lives on Washington Street and is General Manager of Villaggio. When asked why he wants to serve on the board he said, “I think it’s a good thing to get some fresh eyes and some fresh energy on the board. I would like to improve communication between the Village and the community.”

Incumbent trustee Sherman Wilkens is running as a write-in candidate. He lost the Republican caucus, and could not appear on the ballot as a Republican. Due to a technicality, he was unable to get on the ballot as an independent candidate. Despite the odds, he decided to run as a write-in candidate, to keep serving the Village he loves. Mr. Wilkens has served on the board for eleven years. “I really appreciate serving on the board and really appreciate what the Village does.”