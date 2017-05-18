Voters Approve Budget

Incumbent Len Zlockie Wins Reelection

Story by John Thomas

Staff Writer

At the ECS Board meeting on Tuesday night, the results of the school district election were announced. First, the voters approved the $12,319,921 budget for the 2017-18 school year. The majority of voters approved the budget containing a tax levy increase of 2.96%. It was passed by 78% or 264 votes of approval versus 57 votes nay. The proposition authorizing the board to lease two new school buses also passed. In the contest for the upcoming vacant seat on the board, incumbent Len Zlockie faced off against Dr. Erin Cornelius. Mr. Zlockie’s five-year term expires at the end of the school year, but he won reelection by a close vote. Zlockie garnered 160 votes versus Dr. Cornelius’ 157. There was a single vote for write-in candidate Eileen Finn. The board passed a motion accepting the election results.

In giving his Superintendent’s report, Mark Ward said the district was looking at adding another college level course in bio-technology. The new phone system that is included in the budget will have a voice-over-internet capability and will enable texting and will be able to be used as a PA system. High School Principal Bob Miller reported state testing starts this week. Geometry, History, English, and math testing will start Wednesday, with science starting next week. The Senior Prom will be June 3rd at the West Valley Fire Hall. The senior party will be a cruise on the Chautauqua Bell on the lake.

The board moved through several consent items in rapid succession. They approved showing the movie Hidden Figures to the JCC Pre-calculus classes. The ECS soccer camp will be at the school June 26-28. The camp is for grades 1 through 7. The board voted to sign a contract with BOCES for computer services. The agreement will cost the district $998 per month for the duration of the five-year contract. Also, approved by the board was the hiring of Shelby Spell-board member Richard Spell’s daughter- for an unpaid internship. She is an information technology major and will work in the school’s Technology Department. Allyson Ciesla (RN) was approved to be substitute nurse.