Welcome to Blues Weekend & Boarder Cross Weekend

This Weekend Packed with Music & Harleys

Coinciding with Ellicottville’s Winter Blues Weekend, this weekend, January 20-22, produced by the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce, is the annual Harley Day Valley at Holiday Valley Ski Resort. Dance through the night in the Village or head up and enjoy the slopes and stop by the Main Lodge where you can experience all things Harley with live music and giveaways.

Boarder Cross Weekend

USASA Boardercross at Holiday Valley

Holiday Valley will host USASA Boardercross events on January 28 & 29. Two races will be held each day for snowboarders and skiers from under age 7 through age 60+. The event takes place on the specially shaped Moonshadow Boardercross course, serviced by the Morning Star lift. Four competitors start simultaneously and try to be the first to finish the course that consists of jumps, rollers and banked turns.

Registration is at the Holiday Valley Mountain Sports Center at the base of Yodeler starting at 8am both days. The cost to enter is $28 per day, and a specially priced event lift ticket is available for $42 for age 11 and under or $56 for age 12 and over. There is a $15 bib deposit that is refunded when the bib is returned. Qualifying runs start at 10am, with one event finishing by noon and the second taking place in the afternoon.

There are a total of 6 Boardercross events scheduled in Western New York and the top finishers in each age group in 4 of 6 events will qualify for the USASA Nationals this spring at Copper Mountain, Colorado. Other USASA events include Slopestyle, Rails, Giant Slalom and Slalom. Holiday Valley will host a USASA Parallel Slalom event on February 11. For more information about USASA go to wnyss.net for Western New York details, or usasa.org for national information.