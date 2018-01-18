What’s Shakin’ In E’ville:

Comprehensive List of All the Action in Town this Weekend

By MouthSayTongue

“I think I’ll walk on down into the town and look around for that wonderful sound they sometimes call the blues.” It’s Winter Blues Weekend and it’s gonna be a hot one. Buckle up and get ready for the ride.

First off, Thursday, we go to The Gin Mill for a head start with Joseph and Johnson from 8-11pm. They do an acoustic percussive set of covers from Simon and Garfunkel to Pink Floyd and you can sing or dance or just enjoy the ambiance. The latest kitchen in Ellicottville, open till 11pm weeknights for those with the munchies.

FRIDAY

The weekend kicks off at Balloons from 7-10:30pm with the Hayden Fogle Band. This Buffalo phenom isn’t even 18 and he’s been on stage with Buddy Guy and James Cotton to name a few. Blues covers and originals that smoke. DjXcite will follow with some mash-up for your twerk. Liam Jones will be playing some acoustic covers at the back bar from 10-2am.

Madigans also has music from 7-11pm with Ade Adu. He plays acoustic covers from Dave Mathews to Luke Bryant to Howie Day. Dj Cobra Con will be scratchin some slide for your Bernie till 2am. Foosball and pool tables available for you weekend warriors.

Finnerty’s joins the fun with Brian Ash from 8-12am. Brian does covers from Led Zeppelin to Bruce. Check out the Pad Thai selections on the menu.

Villaggio is up next with The Patti Parks and the Sizzlin Heat. This Woman’s Blues HOF and Buffalo Music HOF inductee plays blues, jazz, R&B and is a veteran touring musician. She will perform from 9-12am and ask about merchandise.

The Gin Mill closes out the evening with Two Guys Drinking Beer. These two characters do an up-tempo acoustic set and have a great patter from the stage. If you’re drinking beer then you can be part of the band. 26 draughts on tap and the kitchen stays open till midnight on weekends.

SATURDAY

Ellicottville Brewing Company joins the parade at 4-7pm with The Untouchables. These guys are a Blues Brothers style cover band that gets the crowd out on the dance floor.

At 6pm we’re back at Balloons for the Tommy Z Band. This Buffalo singer/songwriter/guitar slinger is a multi award winner and is a member of the Buffalo Music HOF. He’s played the blues all around the world and should have some CD’s available. They play till 9:30pm when Dj Kage hits the sound booth playing some grease for you rhythmically dyslexic dancers. Qwister will be at the back bar from 10-2am with some rustbelt techno reggae if you want it a little quieter.

Next up is Madigans with Mick Hayes from 6-10pm. Mick is one of Buffalo’s premier singer/songwriter/guitar players. He plays a blues rock style music but is just as comfortable with an acoustic in his hand singing contemporary songs. Tex’s Karaoke will follow from 10-2am for all you drunken rock star wannabes.

We return to The Gin Mill from 9-1am for The Blue Light Blues Band. These guys do traditional blues covers and have been playing in E’ville since the Double Diamond days. 26 draughts and the latest kitchen in the village.

Villaggio will have The Growler Blues Band from 9-12am. These guys are one of Buffalo’s top blues bands and play all over western New York. Blues covers and originals are their genre and I believe they have some tee shirts and koozies for sale.

Over at Finnerty’s from 9-1am DNR On Tap will be playing. They bill themselves as working mans blues and the members have clocked a lot of years playing live music. Check em out.

As we’ve done since it was the Niagara Creek it’s Wednesday, Wagner, Winston and wings from 8-11pm, an après tradition in E’ville and for good reason. Cheap wings, cold beer, Sabres hockey and some fine music.

I hope everyone has a great weekend of skiing, music, eating and fun. And remember as you’re watching the music to see if the bands are selling merchandise because a lot of these musicians do this for a living and the merchandise pays for the gas in the van and the house and never forget, ALWAYS SUPPORT LIVE MUSIC!!!!!!!!