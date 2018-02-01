XC Ski Weekend

Art Roscoe Loppet in ASP Summit Ski Area

The Annual Art Roscoe XC Ski Weekend is tearing into Allegany State Park for another amazing year of cross-country skiing action, next Sunday February 11, 2018 sponsored by Heartrateup.com.

There are three different course distances to experience the almost endless thrills and heart-pounding action of the Art Roscoe Trial System inside Allegany State Park. 6K, 13K & 22K Classic XC Skiing is the order of the day as this annual tradition continues to attract skiers from several surrounding states, colleges and teams. All of the action takes place at the Allegany State Park Summit Ski Area in the Red House area of Allegany State Park. Registration and check in opens at 8am at the Summit Ski Area-Central Cabin. Plenty of Parking in area lots (parking is not permitted on central roadways-police enforced).

2018 offers another round of racing and touring action for all levels of skiers.

Select the distance that suits your fitness and enjoy a tremendous paradise of set double track and rolling hills in one of the most picturesque and challenging areas of Western New York. Pre-register to guarantee your place on the starting line or come down on race day to register. Fun post-race party, light snacks & amazing door prizes from the wonderful sponsors. Ski it, race it or test your fitness inside Allegany State Park!

Awards: Top five male & female finishers in each distance plus overall winners receive custom race plaques.

Amazing door prizes and awards for top finishers including skis, poles from Infinity & gear from Alpina Sports & The City Garage!

Stay tuned to this website for links to current conditions and event details if a rain-date will be utilized due to snow and safety conditions. Race-day registration is welcome.

The pulse of skiing and XC activities can be found at www.alleganynordic.org

Support this terrific group!

The Art Roscoe Loppet proudly supports the Seneca Allegany Fire Department

and HEART Animal Rescue.