Architectural Spotlight of Ellicottville

Minutes From Everything Ellicottville!

7349 Watson Road MLS#B1098113 $279,000

Nestled in the woods and hills of the Watson Hill subdivision, this chalet has its own access from Watson Rd, looking out over its picturesque pond. Cozy, charming, warm are all appropriate words to describe this home. With its bright wall of windows and wood stove in the living room to enjoy the nature and wildlife that traverse the area, and its open floor plan, it will be perfect for relaxing with a book and glass of wine, or entertaining family and friends. Nicely updated with a new kitchen, granite counters and breakfast bar, hardwood floors, 1st floor laundry, full baths on each floor, a spacious deck with hot tub, and an enclosed porch with ski locker. The detached 2 car garage gives you more space for all of your outdoor toys, and it’s just minutes from everything Ellicottville!

Call Amy DeTine, Lic. RE Assoc. Broker, ERA Team VP & HoliMont ERA 716-583-3769, today for your personal viewing.