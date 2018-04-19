New York Duathlon Series

Race in Randolph Next Saturday; April 28th

Next Saturday April 28 a Duathlon will take place in Randolph NY from 9-11:15am. The course is a great speed workout for veterans and a perfect beginner level event for those considering entering the multi-sport. Individuals or relay teams of two are welcome.

This lovely course will start and finish at Weeden Park on Weeden Road (off of Main Street or Rt 394) with an out and back run down Weeden Road, back to the park and out to Rt 394, Price Corners, Coldspring Road back to Main Street and Weeden Road. Then finish with an additional run on the same run course as the first.

2 mile run, 10 mile bike, 2 mile run. Overall and age group awards will be presented immediately following race.

Event is USAT sanctioned. All USAT rules and regulations apply. There is no refund for this event. Held rain or shine.

More information on Facebook or CoachMarkWilson.com. Register at LocalRaces.com.