Olean Home Show

Shop, Compare & Save for 3 Days Next Weekend

With less than a week before this year’s Home Show, staff at the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce are putting the final touches on another successful event! The Home Show, sponsored by the Chamber and its fifty-four corporate sponsors, is scheduled from Friday, April 13th, through Sunday, April 15th at the William O. Smith Recreation Center, 551 East State Street in Olean, across from Bradner’s Stadium. Show hours will be Friday, 5-9pm; Saturday, 10am-6pm; and Sunday, 10am-4pm.

The home show committee will once again dedicate show space to bring demonstrations, seminars back on the show floor. Friday, April 13th, the schedule includes: WINE FOOD and PAIRINGS by Vic Vena of Allen’s Wine & Liquor Store. Vic Vena will lay out his guide to food and wine pairing at the home show. When appropriately paired, wine and food have the ability to enhance each other’s flavors, making them more pronounced, and render the entire taste experience a more satisfying and enjoyable one.

Saturday, April 14th, enjoy the following seminars: How to create eco friendly laundry soap, Canticle Farms. There is a charge of $8 to attend and make/take the soap. How to create a no sew blanket, Olean Senior Center; What’s in Your Water – Resident Water Testing with Kellner, LLC; and presentation from the Better Business Bureau.

Also, Saturday, enjoy a Make and Take from Old Farm Charm. Please join us at Home Show in making your very own wooden sign for your home. Angela Honeck from Old Farm Charm will be guiding us through the process. You will choose from one of two signs and will be $35.

Sunday, April 15th, the schedule includes: Create Mason Jar Salads, Canticle Farm;

Make and Take Spring Flowers from Scarlet Lily, Design a Spring floral mug arrangement for your home or Office, $10 Per Ticket. Sunday will wrap up with a talk on HERBS – cooking, eating, and the many uses of herbs by Canticle Farm.

Each day of the show, the day is sponsored by a local radio station. WMXO-FM, The Mix 101.5 – FRIDAY NIGHT WINE / BREW WALK — Enjoy tastes from NYS wineries, Brooklyn Brewery, Samuel Adams, Ellicottville Brewing Company, Southern Tier Brewing Company and even our very own Four Mile Brewing Co. Show goers of age receive one free taste ticket. Additional taste tickets will be available for purchase.

WPIG-FM – EVERY :30 MINUTES RAFFLES SATURDAY — In addition to the show grand prize, the home show will be giving away gift certificates from the home show vendors every 30 minutes just for those who attend Saturday! ALSO, Pepsi Bottling Co. of Jamestown will also be giving away samples of their newly released MOUNATIN DEW ICE to the first 200 people through the doors on Saturday.

WBRR-FM – GARDEN PARTY DAY SUNDAY — A Plant Giveaway for the first 100 customers into the show courtesy of Miller’s Farm Market; cooking with herbs class; gardening hands on workshop — all Sunday!

The Cattaraugus County Health Department will be hosting their Water Tasting Test in the lobby on Saturday during the Home Show. Attendees can sample and vote for the best tasting municipal water in Cattaraugus County.

Each year, the home show has a show theme and show colors. This year, the theme is ‘Renovation Destination’ with a teal, tan and yellow color scheme. These factors play a part in the judging criteria.

The food concession will be the Randy’s Up the River offering grilled chicken salad, pulled pork sandwiches, hillbilly hash, hotdogs, and more. An admission to the show is $4 adults, $3 students/seniors, and only for children 16 and under are FREE. For more information on the show, please contact the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce at 372-4433 or email at member@oleanny.com.