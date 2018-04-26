Pierson Moves Into Position

Engineer Describes Engineering Department Consolidation

By Lisa Isawesome

The town board assembled for what turned out to be a very efficient meeting on Wednesday night.

Supervisor’s Report

The following Motions passed unanimously: paying the town bills from the Distribution Report, and acceptance of the Supervisor’s March 2018 Financial Report. The department reports were accepted as submitted. Motions were also passed to accept the Engineering Department’s budget for use of the LGE Grant and to send said budget to the State for approval. The board also passed Motions to accept a bid from Lakeland Concrete to repair the culvert on Dave Golley Drive and to spend highway funds on the repair and improvement of Crane and Dooley Roads

Engineering Department

The newest member of the board, Niles Pierson, presented his Engineering Department Organization Plan for the town. Mr. Pierson plans to start holding monthly engineering meetings with both the village and town and will be converting one of his upstairs rooms to a conference room for any future meetings with board members, staff and members of the public. Mr. Pierson also plans to update the department’s IT infrastructure, compile an inventory of all assets of the department and develop policies concerning the costs associated with maintaining said assets, and create policies for department projects. He reported that MDA Consulting Engineers has already begun their GPS/Survey Location Inventory mapping of the village’s water assets and that they will begin on the town next week.

Highway Department

Tom Scharf reported that the Highway Department is still in the process of updating road signs as required by the state. He is still waiting on bids for paving the intersections at Irish Hill and Rte. 219, N. Irish Hill and Rte. 219, and Rte. 242 and Irish Hill. Mr. Scharf will be cleaning up of the Town’s old gravel pit, and plans to “‘doze it, cover it up, and seed it” are forthcoming.

Other Business

The board reviewed mowing bids for the Jefferson Street, Niles (Rte. 242 W.) and Bryant Hill cemeteries, and on Motion of Mr. Hinman unanimously voted to award the 2018 bid to D&J Lawn Service of Salamanca.

During Wednesday’s meeting, the board also took time to review the Planning Board’s recommendations regarding the Electronic Signage Zoning Amendment. All agreed that the recommendations were in line with what the board was endorsing regarding said amendment, and a Motion was passed to set the amendment for Public Hearing on at the next Town Board Meeting on May 16 at 6pm.

The board held a brief discussion on the status of the cleanup and construction of the EVGV Trail. Even though the town has a plan and is ready to move forward with the project, it is currently at a standstill due to some noncommittal property owners who are concerned about indemnification for property damage. The board is working hard to find a solution that will appease the property owners and allow progress on the trail to continue as planned.

The meeting was adjourned.