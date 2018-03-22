Pond Skimming This Saturday

Sign up to skim across an ice water filled pond or just watch; it’s a guaranteed good time. Registration outside Yodeler Lodge starting at 11am this Saturday March 24th, and it’s free. Kids under 18 must have a parent signature, minimum age is 8 years old. Pond Skimming starts about 1pm and categories include Best Skimmer, Best Costume, Best Kid and Best Splash. All participants get a one day pool pass for the Holiday Valley summer pool complex. Music, mini-snowbar with margaritas and beer specials, barbeque!

For more information on this event please visit http://www.holidayvalley.com.