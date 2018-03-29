Presidential Visit

President Trump to Visit Western New York this Summer

By Ned Chala

You may notice some black SUVs with tinted windows rolling around the area in the next few weeks. It is a security measure the Secret Service is conducting as Holiday Valley’s Double Black Diamond Golf Course. The premise is being eyed by advisors to President Trump for a couple rounds this summer, after he visits Toronto and then Buffalo for a tour around the area. President Trump’s Security Secretary has contacted police agencies in the western New York area to inform them that the President has looked at golf courses in the area to play, including the prestigious course at Holiday Valley. The tour the President is planning is a “Town Hall” type summit for cities in the area including Buffalo and Toronto sources told The Villager, there will also be stops in Lake Placid and Syracuse as the GOP gears up for the midterm elections in November. The excitement is going to overwhelming when the measures of security are laid out. The Villager was told that not a lot of people will be allowed to come near the course when President Trump is playing and that if they want to engage the President they would have to go to the Town Hall meeting in Buffalo. The exact place is yet to be determined as per the security measures.

Little has been learned so far about the visit to the area, but local leaders are being debriefed on the precautions and needs the Secret Service will need from area agencies are already being discussed. The President is well known for enjoying the game of golf and having him play here in Ellicottville would be great for the local commerce. The exact dates are still yet undetermined, but the Villager was told it would be in July. The Villager will release more details as the story unfolds and the exact dates and places that President Trump will be visiting. The Secret Service has been noticed already in the area and are planning to have a preemptive security briefing with town officials starting on April Fools Day.