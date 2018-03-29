Roots: Easter… Passover… Spring

Bunnies, Eggs, Matzah, Baskets, Blessings and Traditions

By Carol Fisher

Have you ever wondered why Easter just can’t be on the same date every year? How much simpler things would be! But it’s not, and here’s why. The early Christian church held the belief that Christ’s resurrection took place on a Sunday. With that as a foundation, the First Council of Nicaea in 325 determined that Easter should always fall on the first Sunday after the first full moon following the vernal equinox (which IS always on March 21). In consequence, Easter remained without a fixed date but proximate to the full moon, which, incidentally, coincided with the start of Passover on the 15th of the Hebrew month Nissan.

But, let’s not forget that, using a different calendar “the Orthodox Easter celebration usually occurs later than that celebrated by Protestants and Roman Catholics,” per Encyclopedia Britannica. Got all that?

These two traditions do share the same overall message of hope. The stories are very different, but the bottom line is that hope springs eternal: spring has come, Christ is risen, The Jewish refugees have gone home. Truly, Alleluia! This is the season when, here in the southern tier, we see green sprouts pushing through the frozen earth, ready to produce hardy spring blooms. Animals are getting ready to give birth, maple sap is flowing, and spring rains are washing this old earth clean. It is a rebirth of huge proportions! Celebrate it!

A visit to Watson’s middle table introduces you to an array of chocolate bunnies, foil covered and marshmallow eggs, crosses, sheep, duckies and all things Easter, along with some chocolate buffalo to confuse you. Have you ever wondered why bunnies and eggs spell Easter? I looked for clues in history and found that there is no shortage of rabbits portrayed in art. I found a lovely Titian painting, circa 1530, called The Madonna of the Rabbit. Google it or, more fun still, take a quick hop over to the Louvre and see it for yourself. In this pastoral scene, a beautiful picnicking Mary sits front and center with her young baby on one hand, and her other hand gently resting upon the back of a pure white rabbit. Who knew?

Then, I found a TIME article telling us this – “Many scholars believe that Easter had its origins as an early Anglo-Saxon festival that celebrated the goddess Eastre, (Eostre) and the coming of spring, in a sense a resurrection of nature after winter…” Carole Levin, Professor of History and Director of the Medieval and Renaissance Studies Program at the University of Nebraska added this tidbit … “Some Christian missionaries hoped that celebrating Christian holy days at the same times as pagan festivals would encourage conversion, especially if some of the symbols carried over. Eggs were part of that celebration. Apparently, eggs were eaten at the festival and possibly buried in the ground to encourage fertility.”

And then, there were the Christians who Lent-fasted from all things “animal” including meat, cheese, cream and eggs. Many, being poor and frugal, hard boiled the eggs and tucked them away for Easter Sunday when they would then distribute them amongst the poor, or eat them themselves.

So far, so good. But how did we end up dying the eggs? Well, it wasn’t just the poor who received the eggs. Turns out the late thirteenth century royals got into the act, dying eggs bright colors, especially royal red, or covering them in gold leaf to be given to their royal peeps. Not to be outdone, the Vatican (ok, so they took 200 years to decide to do it) sent the sitting king an egg hidden in a silver case as a seasonal present. And then, of course, the royals, not to be outdone, picked up on the idea of gifting glitzy eggs in the 19th century, hired Mrs. Faberge to create jewel encrusted ones, always with treasures tucked inside, to be given as gifts.

So, ok, we’re getting somewhere. Now, remember Eastre, the fertility goddess I spoke of earlier? Apparently, her symbol was a rabbit. Well, everyone knows what rabbits do best. Known for their extreme fertility, here’s a tidbit you may not know. Rabbits, European hares, to be exact, can produce a second litter of offspring while still pregnant with the first. This is called “superconception.” Imagine!

Eventually, the idea of giving colored eggs caught on with the regular folk and the kiddoes finally got into the act. Since eggs had to be delivered in some manner, the concept of the Easter bunny was born.

History.com reports that the Easter bunny first arrived in America in the 1700s with German immigrants who settled in Pennsylvania and transported their tradition of an egg-laying hare called “Osterhase” or “Oschter Haws.” Their children made nests in which this creature could lay its colored eggs. Eventually, the custom spread across the U.S. and the fabled rabbit’s Easter morning deliveries expanded to include chocolate and other types of candy and gifts, while decorated baskets replaced nests. Additionally, children often left out carrots for the bunny in case he got hungry from all his hopping.

So, as Paul Harvey used to say, “now, you know the rest of the story.”

Happy Spring!