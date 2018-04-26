Safety at ECS

School Calendar for Next Year Set

Story by John Thomas

Staff Writer

Superintendents Report

ECS School Superintendent Bob Miller repeated a theme that he says has been “on the forefront of my mind,” as he said for years. Since the incident in March, he has met with the School Safety Committee, the Ellicottville Police, and New York State Troopers to come up with a draft of safety proposals. The Superintendent said the school lock-out plan that was used last month had worked, but not perfectly; parts of the plan could be improved. Cattaraugus County Emergency Service is ready to perform an assessment of the process to find ways to improve safety during emergencies. There would be some cost for the evaluation, but Mr. Miller said he felt it would be money well spent. The state is implementing the Every Student Succeeds Act. All districts need to submit more detailed reports on expenses. The state wants to see if campus buildings are being well utilized. Mr. Miller said they would have to be more careful with cost estimation and projection of expenses. In May the French Club is going to Quebec. ECS students are combining with students from Brockton for a full immersion into that language. The Superintendent reported the boilers in the school are twelve years old and are in need of maintenance. The computer system that controls them has gotten complicated to the point where no one is sure how to change its settings. He is aware of a computer company that can set up the system for remote service and programming. Miller is asking the Building and Ground committee to examine the boiler and work with the computer company to upgrade the system.

Elementary School Report

Connie Poulin reported, “field trip season is upon us.” To that end on April 20th the first graders to a field trip to the Buffalo Botanical Garden. The students created individual terrariums and took them back to their classrooms. Ms. Poulin reported, “No first grader was poked by a cactus.” ECS second graders will be going to Shea’s Buffalo Performing Art Center on May 8 to see a production of How I Became a Pirate. Both trips were financed through Casetta Funds. IEP and 504 state math testing will take place on May 1 and 2. Grade three ELA exams began April 24.

High School Report

High School Principal Erich Ploetz said he would like to start a program called Random Acts of Kindness Week (RAK). It would be a week of student challenges to preform acts of kindness. He requested ideas from the board and the student council for acts the students could perform either in school or in the community. Mr. Ploetz said if successful he might do one or two such weeks per year. He said they have a few ideas in mind and could choose a week in May for the program. He said anyone with a suggestion could contact him at eploetz@eville.wnyric.org. The Father-Daughter Dance will be this Friday starting a 6pm. The ECS calendar for the school year of 2018-19 was set.