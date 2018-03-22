Safety Training Program at HV

Young Adult Ski Patrollers Demonstrate & Learn New Skills

Story and Photo By John Thomas

Staff Writer

It goes without saying that skiing and snowboarding are inherently dangerous sports. And yet each year millions of new fans take up one of the two. Fortunately, there is a group of dedicated professionals whose job it is to keep the slopes safe and provide emergency services to skiers and riders who are having a bad day. The National Ski Patrol has been providing mountain safety and rescue services since 1938. You often see them cruising down the slopes in their familiar red and black parkas with the red cross on the back. But ski patrollers are made not born, and without a steady supply of young people coming into the ranks of patrollers, the numbers of trained ski patrols could dwindle.

“These kids are our future.” That’s Trey Aarnio, a ski patroller from Vermont who is with the Young Adult Program (YAP) for the National Ski Patrol. This past weekend Holiday Valley played host to the Eastern Division Young Adult Patrolmen Program. The event is sponsored by the National Ski Patrol and was held here in WNY for the first time in several years. The group came to Holiday Valley due to the efforts of Greg and Mary Lynn Boberg. Skiers came from as far away as Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine. In all, there were 48 registered participants from 15 to 18 years of age. Ms. Boberg says the event began on Friday with a free ski day for all the participants to get to know the mountain. Saturday was clinics in various skills: OEC, (Outdoor Emergency Care, read: first aid), ski and snowboard skills, and toboggan skills. Saturday night was a banquet and awards ceremony, Sunday turned to more clinics with a bend towards training as opposed to competition.

Among the neophyte patrollers was local Abby Kreinherder. She had just received her ski patrol jacket two weeks before but was anxious to continue her training. This writer caught up with her during a busy day of competition and training. This “has been a really great experience,” she says with a grin from underneath her safety helmet. She said she has been honing her ski skills on the “moguls, the flats and the steeps.” With that, she was off with a wave to toboggan skills.

Most of the clinics were a combination of competition and training. During the Outdoor Emergency Care event, five stations were set up to give the patrollers injured skier scenarios that might arise from an avalanche. In each case, a “twist” was given to the scene to give the competitors a bit more challenge. One woman was partly buried in the snow and was suffering from a facial burn. The “twist” was her dog was buried somewhere in the avalanche. She kept admonishing them to find her dog. It gave the patrollers an exercise in prioritizing. Another scheme involved a skier who had been trying to outrun the charging snow, but skied into a tree and was lying tangled in branches at the base of it. The twist was he was asthmatic, and the patroller had to administer a dose from his inhaler. The three young patrollers tending to him did not know each other but quickly coalesced into a cohesive unit under the direction of Bruce Ferguson from Sawyer PA. The victim appeared to have a broken leg, and the three worked together to immobilize the leg and prepare him to transfer to the toboggan. All the stations were timed, and afterword were scored and critiqued by adult ski patrollers.

Observing the enthusiasm of the participants, Chris Tota from the National Ski Patrol says, “These kids are learning real-life skills, they are having fun learning to be part of National Ski Patrol.” Then he says with a grin as big as the kids, “The smiles are the biggest thing.”