Skiing: Life Transformation

Man Attributes Holiday Valley to Rehabilitation

By Kerra Trivieri

It is not every day that you hear an inspiring story from a local Western New Yorker that, quite literally, hits close to home. Jon Wolsky, a native of North Dakota, has lived a very busy and successful life in his 52 years and wanted to share his story with the Ellicottville community.

Wolsky has bounced around the country – from his high school days in Minnesota to attending culinary school at The Pennsylvania School of Culinary Arts – and spent many years working copious catering events, including political events in Columbia, South Carolina. Additionally, he moved to New York in 2000 and has worked as the Executive Chef at St. Bonaventure.

With his wife Debbie – whom he met in culinary school – he has parented eight children and fostered several others. It may seem that Wolsky has had it all – a wonderful family, the ability to travel, and excellent job security. However, in 2011 after suffering a stroke, his life drastically changed. In 2016, his muscle movement became very limited and his outlook on life grim. Wolsky is now seen walking with a staff.

“Simple tasks have become very difficult,” said Wolsky. “At one point last summer, I really felt that there was no hope and without hope, you have nothing.”

Fast forwarding to this winter season, Wolsky was given a little push to try skiing with much help from his wife and daughter, Abigail.

“Debbie has been such a champ,” Wolsky added. “Because she is the head chef at Holiday Valley, I have been given the opportunity to try something I wouldn’t normally have the means to do. Abigail helped to break the ice, too. She was my motivation for putting the skis on.”

After being convinced to try this new hobby, Wolsky naturally needed the appropriate equipment after reluctantly using his own 1980 purple boots and flat skis.

“The staff at Holiday Valley has treated me with such great respect,” Wolsky said. “After finding the perfect fit, nobody around me could tell that I have a disability with my skis on. I tried something new and it was the best feeling I have ever felt.”

Wolsky also attributes the success in his new hobby to his inspiring daughter. Abigail, who has her own hardships, skis side by side with her father and each of them experience great joy in participating in a sport that many people take for granted.

“Holiday Valley made me feel normal,” added Wolsky. “To that, I owe them a great deal of appreciation. I have enjoyed skiing many times this year and thanks to the stubborn cold temperatures, I will likely head out a few more times soon.”

Wolsky currently lives just outside of Olean in Portville and shows no signs of slowing down his skiing hobby.