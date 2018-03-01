Holiday Valley Food Drive

March 1, 2018

Holiday Valley Food Drive 23rd Annual Drive by Ski Patrol By Kerra Trivieri      Ellicottville’s annual food drive is just around the corner and the Holiday Valley Ski Patrol will once again serve as the gracious host…

Mardi Gras Parade

March 1, 2018

Mardi Gras Parade History of the Long Time Running Event By Carol Fisher    Ready! Set! Dress up! March! We love the month of March so much that we start it off with a whole lot of marching in…

ECS Graduate Director

March 1, 2018

ECS Graduate Director Lauren Scharf Directs Her Second Play in Jamestown By Chad Neal      Entertainment is one of the largest businesses in the world. An Ellicottville native knew she loved the show business and has strived…

Stillhouse Signs Brew Concern

March 1, 2018

Stillhouse Signs Brew Concern T.P.B. Confused by Proposed Signs for Brewpub Story by John Thomas Staff Writer   Stillhouse Brewery Signs    The Town Planning Board on Monday night pondered the sign and awning applications from Stillhouse…

Town Board Sees Signs

March 1, 2018

Town Board Sees Signs Board Reviews Codes for Electronic Signs Story and Photo by John Thomas Staff Writer   Public Hearing    The Town Board held a public hearing last week to discuss extending a local law from 2009…

ECS Board Talks Safety

March 1, 2018

ECS Board Talks Safety Bob Miller Addresses Parents Concerns for Safety Story by John Thomas Staff Writer      The Ellicottville Central School District Board meeting got off to a somber start on Tuesday night.   &nbsp…

Jeff Jensen

February 22, 2018

Up Close & Personal: Jeff Jensen International Musician Plays the Blues at Balloons this Saturday…

All Green Landscaping

February 1, 2018

Business Spotlight: All Green Landscaping Laura Ullman & All Green Landscaping By Kerra Trivieri  …

John Burrell Appointed

February 22, 2018

John Burrell Appointed Mayor Burrell Will Serve on Finance Committee Story by John Thomas Staff…

