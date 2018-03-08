Styx to Perform in EVL

Summer Music Festival ; June 30th – July 1st

Ellicottville, NY – The Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce that Dennis DeYoung and the Music of Styx and the Buffalo Philharmonic will headline the 2018 Summer Music Festival. Join us for Independence Day Weekend, when the first fairway at Holiday Valley’s Double Black Diamond Golf Course becomes one of the best outdoor concert venues in the region.

Dennis DeYoung and the Music of Styx will take the stage Saturday night June 30th celebrating the “40th Anniversary Grand Illusion Album Tour”.

Dennis DeYoung is a founding member of STYX and the lead singer and writer on seven of the bands eight Top Ten Hits. His live concert with his six piece band showcases all the STYX Greatest Hits spanning the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s. The set includes all eight top ten hits including LADY, BABE, COME SAIL AWAY, TOO MUCH TIME ON MY HANDS, MR. ROBOTO, plus the Classic Rock Anthems RENAGEDE, BLUE COLOR MAN, SUITE MADAME BLUE, ROCKIN THE PARADISE and more. Dennis is a legendary singer, songwriter, keyboardist, composer and record producer with a career spanning 40 years. His voice is one of the most recognizable in the music world today and continues to inspire new generations of fans.

THE ORIGINAL VOICE…ALL THE CLASSIC HITS…ALL THE MEMORIES…ONE UNFORGETTABLE EVENING.

On Sunday July 1 the Buffalo Philharmonic will be back for their 25th engagement at the Summer Music Festival. The show,” Vinyl Fever”, will feature songs form the Beatles, Billy Joel, Abba, The Beach Boys, Motown and more. The evening will conclude with everyone’s favorite 1812 Overture and Stars and Stripes forever to an incredible fireworks display. This is an all age’s event, so pack up your picnic basket and bring the whole family. As always, 12 and under are free to both concerts.

For tickets and information visit www.ellicottvilleny.com.