Survey Reveals Desires

Town/Village Residents Participate in Smart Growth Initiative

Story and Photo By John Thomas

Staff Writer

In the first of a series of meetings for the Town and Village’s Smart Growth Initiative, about 50 people gathered at Town Center last Thursday night to take part in an exercise designed to determine how the community wants to grow in the next several years. The Town and Village recently sent out the Smart Growth Survey to convene a dialogue between the citizens and the Town/Village Boards. The state is preparing to release $10 million in grants for downtown redevelopment projects in Western New York, and our local governments are a part of that action. In his opening remarks, Mayor Burrell explained the Empire State Development Corporation, who will be awarding the grants, wants input from the applying communities. The Mayor also mentioned the Town had recently received a $400,000 grant for establishing the Town/Village Engineering Department. Some 600 surveys (either online or printed) were returned to the offices, and much of that input was used to construct the exercises for the evening.

Mayor Burrell introduced Dianna Chihak, the grant writer who had helped obtain the engineering grant. From that point on she ran the meeting. On the walls around the room were taped maps of the Town with translucent sheets over them. Ms. Chihak said next to the maps were envelopes containing colored dots. The colored dots represented four opportunities for improvement as identified by the surveys. Parks = green dots, Road Improvement = black, Parking = red, Sidewalk improvements = yellow, and Village redevelopment = blue. Ms. Chihak asked participants to place the colored dots on the plastic sheet over the area where people wanted to see that improvement. The sidewalks along Mechanic soon sported a host of yellow dots. Also on the walls were large blank sheets of paper with some of the same issues written across the top, and also: jobs, housing, and economic development. The idea was to have attendees write specific suggestions for improving those challenges.

After about a half an hour the grant writer called the meeting back to order to hear comments from the group. She went by each of the maps to examine why dots were placed where they were. On the parking map, many said improving parking in the village was a priority for them. There were suggestions that a parking garage be built outside the village and a shuttle service bring visitors into downtown. Someone suggested with the consolidation of the Town and Village’s Engineering Departments the Village DPW building could be converted to public parking. It was recommended sidewalks be installed from the Village to Tim Horton’s. A community pool was suggested as a way to enhance the communities’ parks. There was also a mention of establishing a live theatre venue in the community. There was a lot of general agreement about the necessity of creating affordable housing. It was pointed out that it’s difficult for seasonal employees at the ski area, making just above minimum wage, to afford to buy a home in the town.

It was economic development and business that brought the most comments for the evening. One of the first comments made was by a downtown business owner who said: “it looks awful to have empty storefronts.” There was some discussion about integrating the ski areas into the community. The concept of extending a chairlift from HoliMont into the downtown area was mentioned. Also discussed was the problem that many skiers who come to ski from the south or west don’t realize there is a pleasant village just a mile from the slopes. Someone mentioned the various businesses need to be better at cross-promoting other establishments. There were a number of suggestions for bringing in non-recreational employers to the area. An emergency medical center was one suggestion as was creating a high-tech center to bring in Silicon Valley type start-ups. Outlet malls and a hockey rink were mentioned as well. Mayor Burrell asked how many people in the room knew the Town and Village have the lowest property tax rates in the state? Only a few hands went up. It was pointed out the valuation of properties here are much higher than elsewhere.

Ms. Chihak said the community needs to do more marketing as a whole, and increase the presence of Ellicottville to a broader audience. There was a similar meeting Saturday, March 24th in which people went through a similar process. A final public meeting to aggregate the feedback from both forums and the survey will be held at Town Center April 14th.