Taste of Southtowns

Fundraiser: Gooseneck Hill Waterfowl Sanctuary

By Kerra Trivieri

This past winter has been a memorable one, with overwhelming amounts of snow that accumulated heavily in short spurts. Due to the most recent snowstorm that took place in early March, the Gooseneck Hill Waterfowl Sanctuary of Springville will be hosting a fundraiser on Sunday, April 22nd to try to repair some extensive damage – approximately $50,000 worth – done to its aviaries.

“There are three acres of chain link fencing that used to be covered in netting that will need to be repaired as soon as possible,” said owner Rosemary Miner. “The netting to protect our endangered waterfowl has been completely ripped to shreds.”

Gooseneck Hill is the only nonprofit waterfowl park open to the general public in the entire United States. It has housed over 700 endangered and protected ducks, geese, and swans of over 78 different species from all over the world. Established in 1983, this“bird lover’s paradise” is also the beloved home to Miner and her husband, Milt. It does not receive any government funding or grants and relies solely on fundraising for this recovery effort.

“Most importantly, we will need to replace 16 6×6’s that have broken with 4” heavy duty steel poles that will never break off,” added Miner. “Cables will then be inserted into these poles to hold up the new netting.”

The netting then has to be “hog-ringed” together in sections upwards of 50 feet.

Additionally, the netting over the Sanctuary’s two-acre pond will also need to be replaced, but this job requires the help of a boat.

At this weekend’s fundraiser, seven local restaurants will be serving over 45 food choices for tastings. Chanderson’s, Colden Market & Cafe, Colden Mill, Fiesta Bamba, JD’s Brew Pub, The Woods at Bear Creek, and Cupcaked Bakery are among the participating restaurants serving various mouthwatering dishes.

The music stylings of Nip n’ Tuck as well as the Rustic Ramblers will also be part of the day’s lineup. Chinese Auction baskets will be available with prices ranging from $20 to $50 with themes to suit dog and cat lovers, children, and more.

The event will run from 11:30am-5pm at St. Aloysius Hall, which is located at 190 Franklin St. in Springville. Admission is free with the purchase of food and/or Chinese Auction tickets.

“Any donation – from monetary to new plants – can help repair the devastation,” Miner said.

To learn more about the Gooseneck Hill Waterfowl Sanctuary or to donate to this worthy cause at any time, call 716-942-6835 or visit www.gooseneckhillwaterfowlfarm.com.