Architectural Spotlight of Ellicottville

Top of the Mountain!

6827 Holiday Valley Road B1099803 $864,000

Fabulous 5 BR/3.5 BTH cedar chalet at Holiday Valley. Ski in/out to Spruce Lake! Gourmet kitchen, fully automated smart home system, security, 2 stone fireplaces. Lower level has 2nd kitchen, bath and 2 BRs for guests. New retaining walls, stairs to exterior lower level and asphalt driveway. Spectacular property.

Call Joany Klopp Bund, GRI, Associate Broker, Mgr, Holiday Valley Realty Co. for a private showing today 716-969-2156