Artist Spotlight: Elliott Hutton

Of Hog Shed Studio Pottery in Otto, NY

One of these artisans is Elliott Hutton of Hog Shed Studio Pottery, who has graced our shop with her beautiful, earthen craftsmenship since we opened in 2015. Her talent truly shows through with the delicate technique of form she creates with each piece.

One of these artisans is Elliott Hutton of Hog Shed Studio Pottery, who has graced our shop with her beautiful, earthen craftsmenship since we opened in 2015. Her talent truly shows through with the delicate technique of form she creates with each piece. She has developed a signature style of glaze that is so organic you feel as though she has used elements from nature such as earth, bark, leaves, twigs or even rocks in the mix to create a soft and subtle texture. With names like “ Gypsy Brook”, “ October Meadow” and “Onida Oak”, Elliott’s pieces add a touch of real life along with a soothing atmosphere and useful purpose. As you start acquiring pieces, you can rest assured that you will be able to add to your collection through the years.

Elliott and her husband Michael moved to the area from Buffalo in 1976 with the need to get back to the earth, the air and the trees. A small vacant farm on Otto Maples road became the start of the family home where they raised two daughters. In 1982 one of the back sheds became her own personal work area, and the Hog Shed Studio was born. Throughout all these years Elliott was also a teacher of ceramics at the University of Pittsburgh, Bradford PA campus and St Bonaventure University in Olean, NY. Elliott is also a member of the Chautauqua Area Potters started by Marvin Bjurlin, a professor at SUNY Fredonia. This group will get together for regional pottery exhibitions. They promote the education of children and adults with seminars, classes and special firing events so you can see, first hand, how this medium is created.

Along with having a beautiful display of her work for sale here at AmeriCan, the Hog Shed Studio Pottery will be open for visitors from May 1 until Christmas. All of her pieces are functional, oven, microwave and dishwasher safe surly to bring you pleasant joy for many years. I have been collecting pieces for a number of years and have not broken one yet!

