Home Remedies Workshop

Presentation by World Renowned Herbalist this Sat. at Holiday Valley

By Lilian Dirito

Steven Horne is professional member and recent past president of the American Herbalists Guild (AHG) and a professional member of the International Iridology Practitioner’s Association (IIPA). He has also served on the board of directors of both organizations.

An herbalist, natural health teacher, author, and consultant, his work has taken him all over the United States and Canada and to several foreign countries, including Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, England and Mainland China to share this wealth of knowledge. He has spoken at HerbFest, Whole Foods Expo, Clayton College’s annual conference, AHG’s annual symposium, and numerous conventions and conferences. He is a popular speaker and students find what he teaches is practical and easy to understand and apply.

Steven is the author of numerous books and course on natural healing, including: Coming Clean: Your Guide to Detoxification, Constitutional Iridology, The Endocrine Symphony, The Comprehensive Guide to Nature’s Sunshine Products and his latest release, The Heart’s Key to Health, Happiness and Success. His Certified Herbal Consultant course consists of eight correspondence courses designed to teach people how to help others improve their health with commercial herbal products and nutritional supplements. He is currently developing an Advanced Herbal Training program with Thomas Easley, another professional member of the AHG. Steven has also produced over 50 videos and DVDs on natural healing.

Steven has been a consultant and product formulator for several herb companies, including Nature’s Sunshine Products, Tri-Light, Limited Edition and Cedar Bear Naturals. Steven is the founder Tree of Light Publishing, an educational organization dedicated to helping people to heal themselves on all levels by incorporating physical, mental, and emotional modalities. Tree of Light offers professional courses, charts, books, videos and other educational materials on natural health care. Recently he started the School of Modern Herbal Medicine, which is dedicated to “excellence in herbal education.” He also offers personal health consultations through ABC Herbs in St. George, UT.

He will be in Ellicottville this Saturday November 4th at Holiday Valley from 9am-5pm, teaching a Home Remedies Workshop that includes holistic health, botanicals and herbs, essential oils and assembling a Home Remedy First Aid Kit. We are very pleased and excited to have him back teaching this wealth of knowledge. I highly recommend his workshop.

Registration is appreciated, but walk-ins are welcome. To register please call Nature’s Remedy in Ellicottville 716-699-4372 or visit us on Facebook: nature’s remedy – natural market & wellness center. Registration is $59, includes 2 FREE guests passes. You will receive 100 page full color manual for note taking and study, a jump drive containing 20 hands-on video demonstrations of how to use herbs at first aid, a power point presentation that can be used to teach and study from. It will be an amazing educational day.