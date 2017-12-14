AmeriCan Artist Spotlight: Mike Trainer

Reclaimed and Repurposed Barnwood Furnishings

Happy Holidays from Liz at AmeriCan in Ellicottville’s winter wonderland. Please make sure when visit our unique shop, you don’t miss a peek into our second room. We are delighted to have an extensive variety of handcrafted, one-of-a-kind works by Mike Trainer, a master woodcraftsmen and carpenter, who migrated into our village from the Town of Tonawanda over 15 years ago.

Keeping in with the trends of today’s home designs, Mike has found his calling in reclaimed and repurposed barnwood furnishings. Many of his designs incorporate industrial metal framing collected from old manufacturing companies.

Mike and his crew will purchase, deconstruct and reuse collapsed barns from all over the area and turn them into everything from Bedroom sets, kitchen or dining room tables, wine racks or bar carts to entertainment centers, barn beam mantles, coffee and end tables or whatever your imagination could come up with, Mike can make it come true. Almost 90% of his business is costume built to fit the needs of your specific style.

Along with the incredible pieces he has on display you will also find unusual antiques,

collectables and home accents that he has accumulated from his summer times spent in the Adirondack Mountains. And, of course, there are plenty of raw materials at his shop to give the DIYers something to create of their own.